The concession stand at Crain-Yancey Field had to be plumbed and wired twice after it was broken into the day after repairs were completed on it, according to city officials.
On Tuesday, the Searcy City Council approved $35,000 from general fund unappropriated reserves to the Parks and Recreation Sports Complex Department “American Legion Concession Repair” expenditure account for repairs/renovation of the concession stand.
At last week’s agenda meeting, Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb said after the new rewiring and plumbing work had been completed at the concession stand at the Searcy Sports Complex, someone came in and “stole all of that.”
“So it’s been rewired and replumbed twice,” Webb said. “From what we already spent on it and what it will take to finish it, the plumbing fixtures, the electrical fixtures, heater and air unit, new water heater, all that stuff, the only thing I haven’t got the price on is flooring ... just to completely finish it, everything we spent and what it will take to finish it, $35,000.” Webb said he did factor in what he thought the cost of the flooring will be.
Councilman Don Raney said, “I just can’t believe we had someone break in and steal the new wiring.” Webb added, “The very next day after we were done.”
Councilman Dale Brewer suggested putting in some money for security cameras.
Webb said the Searcy Police Department in working on investigating the theft and were making extra rounds at the sports complex around the concession stand. “I actually went out there yesterday right at dark and there was a police officer standing in the parking lot out there,” Webb said.
Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner asked Webb about the timing for the concession stand to be ready. Webb said, “I think we can have it done within three to four weeks, probably the first of May.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Jerry Morris said the city has a $10,000 deductible on property so it wouldn’t do any good to file the theft with the insurance company. Webb said a police report was made on the incident.
Early last month. workers gutted the concession stand and restroom. There was reportedly leaking, a “falling-in roof” and mold to be dealt with. The Searcy Equipment and Grounds Committee took a tour of the facilities Feb. 23. Raney, the committee chairman, said the mold was “terrible” there.
Webb found a construction crew to make the repairs at what he called a reasonable price. Searcy Parks and Recreation fronted the money until the final cost was known.
Crain-Yancey Field has been used for American Legion Baseball in the past. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said the batter’s eye at the field and the wooded fencing area already have been replaced.
