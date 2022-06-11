The county will likely ask Sue Liles’ husband if he is interested in finishing out her term as District 13 justice of the peace following her death Wednesday, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln said.
“Typically, we approach the spouse to see if they’re interested in it and if they are, I will declare a vacancy and send a letter to the governor and request the governor appoint the individual,” Lincoln said. “So if Sue’s husband, Kenneth, is interested, I am sure that would be our obvious first choice.”
Sue Liles ran unopposed in the March 2020 Republican primary. She replaced Rachel Gibbs, who served out her husband, Ron’s term after he died.
Lincoln said if Kenneth Liles isn’t interested in finishing her term, which ends the last day of December, “we will put out requests, probably run an ad in the paper requesting anybody interested and there again, just make a recommendation to the governor.”
He said that would be for “the remaining six months” of Liles’ term “and then I believe the Republican Party will nominate and elect one to replace Sue on the ballot because the primary has already been had and there was no general opposition.”
He cited the death of White County Clerk Cheryl Evans in 2014. Evans died at age 42 of complications related to cancer. The White County Republican Party placed Carla Barnett (then Ervin) on the November general election ballot as an unopposed candidate, while Deputy Clerk Stephanie Eason was appointed by the Quorum Court to serve out Evans’ term. Barnett could not serve as interim clerk because Arkansas Code Annotated 14-14-1210 says that “no person appointed to fulfill a vacant or unexpired term of an elective county office shall be eligible for appointment or election to succeed himself.”
