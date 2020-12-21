A fall culture survey of Beebe School District staff showed that positives during this COVID-19-impacted school year include attitudes, teachers using technology more than every before, teamwork, administrators working hard to make sure everyone is safe and that building are clean and safe.
Beebe Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail recently announced the results of the survey, where the faculty was asked to name something positive in their building and something they felt could be improved upon.
Concerning the question of something that could be improved upon, Nail said some of those answers were communication, consistency, more time for teacher planning and to get rid of unnecessary things – “a little grace and compassion goes a long way.”
Nail said in comparison to last year’s survey, every question showed growth on a 5-point scale.
“Overall culture was up .60; teachers are treated and respected as professionals was up .48; the school is a good place for me to work was up .38; and the school environment is clean and in good condition was up .38,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.