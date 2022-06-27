Uplifting camp
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 46 dead after trailer carrying migrants found in San Antonio
- 3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
- Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
- Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals
- Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone
- Court revives block of vaccine mandate for federal workers
- US grapples with whether to modify COVID vaccine for fall
- Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games
Most Popular
Articles
- City of Searcy auctioning off five foreclosed properties at noon Friday
- Searcy Swim Center lifeguard saves drowning 6-year-old
- WCC School Board president tendering resignation confirmed; special meeting to be set to accept it
- Signs, Chromebook app for anonymous reporting among Beebe School District's 'anti-bullying priorities'
- Civil lawsuit filed against former deputy, Lonoke County sheriff in death of unarmed McRae teen
- Official 2022 primary results for White County
- Brown wins White County circuit clerk position in unofficial runoff results
- White County Election Commission asks for dismissal of Beebe mayor's civil suit to keep challenger off November ballot
- Invasive Asian worm found in White County by 9-year-old
- Unofficial Republican primary runoff results in White County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.