The following are the unofficial results for White County from Tuesday’s general election as of Wednesday afternoon (results will be certified Nov. 13):
President
Donald J. Trump 24,067 (78.38%)
Joe Biden 5,914 (19.26%)
State
Trump 751,810 (63%)
Biden 415,832 (35%)
National
TBD
U.S. Senate
Tom Cotton 24,764 (80.97%)
Ricky Dale Harrington 5,819 (19.03%)
State
Cotton 784,400 (67%)
Harrington 392,392 (33%)
U.S. House
French Hill 24,472 (79.87%)
Joyce Elliott 6,169 (20.03%)
State
Hill 182,248 (56%)
Elliott 145,255 (44%)
Arkansas House District 44
Cameron Cooper 4,715 (86.24%)
Rodney Govens 752 (13.76%)
District
Cooper 10,680 (83.7%)
Govens 2,079 (16.3%)
Issue No. 1
(Continue sales tax)
For 16,107 (55.00%)
Against 14,337 (47.00%)
State
For 649,643 (55%)
Against 526,695 (45%)
Issue No. 2
(Term limits)
For 16,567 (55.03%)
Against 13,540 (44.97%)
State
For 638,621 (55%)
Against 514,537 (45%)
Issue No. 3
(Citizen initiative process)
Against 16,460 (55.79%)
For 13,044 (44.21%)
State
Against 628,149 (56%)
For 496,581 (44%)
Searcy City Council
Ward 3, Position 1
Tonia Hale 1,432 (67.42%)
Tommy Centola 692 (32.58%)
Ward 2, Position 1
Chris Howell 1,829 (62.47%)
Davis Threlkeld 1,099 (37.63%)
Ward 1, Position 2
David Morris 1,359 (59.45%)
Karen Marshall 927 (40.55%)
Ward 1, Position 1
Logan Cothern 1,376 (60.97%)
Kenneth Olree 881 (39.03%)
Justice of the Peace
District 12
Joel P. Pritchett 1,332 (69.84%)
Lana Duncan Clark 655 (32.96%)
District 10
Bobby G. Quattlebaum 2,798 (78.49%)
Mary Jane Parks 767 (21.51%)
District 8
Debra Akers Lang 977 (54.89%)
Layne “Boss” Vaughn 568 (31.91%)
Sunny Cypert Boehm 235 (13.20%)
Bald Knob City Council
Ward 3, Position 2
Mary Lou Smith 400 (45.56%)
Alvin Hearyman 256 (29.16%)
Roger Pearrow 222 (25.28%)
Ward 2, Position 2
Ella White 274 (32.01%)
Tammy Pitcher McConnell 223 (26.05%)
David Lowrey 219 (25.59%)
Cody Allgood 140 (16.36%)
Ward 1, Position 1
Tammy Glaze 568 (65.29%)
Billy Feagin 302 (34.71%)
Beebe City Council
Ward 3, Position 2
Wes McAfee 1,101 (42.53%)
Shannon Woods 915 (35.34%)
Dale Bass 573 (22.13%)
Ward 1, Position 2
David Pruitt 1,535 (59.66%)
Linda Anthony 1,038 (40.34%)
Ward 1, Position 1
Danny Mahoney 1,774 (68.57%)
Lee McLane 813 (31.43%)
Bradford Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer
Janet Street Richards 127 (51.42%)
Kayla Lock 120 (48.58%)
Kensett City Council
Ward 2, Position 1
Kenneth Wayne Cooperwood 245 (56.06%)
Dennis J. Teague 192 (43.94%)
McRae Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer
Deborah L. McDaniel 129 (51.43%)
Mary Lynn Claiborne 119 (48.57%)
Pangburn City Council
Ward 2, Position 2
Tim Temple 121 (56.81%)
Danny Grayum 92 (43.19%)
Ward 1, Position 2
Benjamen Langley 124 (58.22%)
Bill Haile Sr. 89 (41.78%)
Ward 1, Position 1
David Wilson 134 (62.91%)
Bill Nusbaum 79 (37.09%)
Rose Bud City Council
Position 4
Tana Barley 142 (59.92%)
Tina Baldridge 95 (40.08%)
