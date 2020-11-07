The city of Searcy has submitted its paperwork regarding its request for more than $900,000 in COVID-19 relief and is awaiting a response, according to Lillie Cook, assistant to Searcy Mayor Osborne.
City officials are planning to use the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money for patrol officers’ and/or firemen’s salaries from March 1 until the paperwork was turned in Oct. 26. “Basically what that’s saying is however much we spend on patrol officer’s salaries and firemen’s salaries, we can request up to $902,504.48,” Osborne said at the October meeting of the Searcy City Council.
Cook said the CARES Act money has to be spent by Dec. 16.
“It has been changed from the beginning where we could not do payroll to where we can now do payroll [since] our officers and firemen are being exposed to different conditions that exist now that did not exist at the time the budget was passed,” Cook said. “So it has changed the circumstances saying we can use these salaries for these people in certain specific positions that are out there interacting with the public on a face-to-face very close basis when they respond to accidents.
“That’s the way we can meet requirements and have things submitted in a timely manner to get the money because you would have to spend it [the CARES Act money] and we can’t pay for things ahead of time and not have received them. We can’t pay for anything until it’s actually in our hands, in our possession.”
Cook said the form the city received from the U.S. Department of Treasury has to do with payroll for public safety and health.
“It does include LOPFI [Local Police and Fire Retirement System],” Cook said. “It says it includes the first payroll from after March the 1st through December the 15th. It says salaries and benefits including retirement and including LOPFI. It says it is no uniform allowances, no bonuses, no hazardous pay ... .”
Originally, the CARES Act money for Searcy was reportedly supposed to be spent on COVID-19-related things like sterilization items, Osborne said last month. There was even talk of having to hire someone to help the mayor with the application process and to in deciding what items to order that were COVID-19-related. Now, that person will not have to be hired.
Meanwhile, White County Judge Michael Lincoln said White County is eligible to apply for $1.6 million in CARES Act money.
“Most of ours will probably be recouped from dispatch and the jailers, maybe some deputies. The main thing is jailers,” Lincoln said.
At the Beebe City Council meeting last month, it was announced that the city is eligible for $289,803.82 in CARES Act money. City Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said the city would be submitting invoices from items it bought related to COVID-19, such as masks and sanitizer.
