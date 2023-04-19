The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force seized more than $12 million in drugs for the first quarter of the year, which Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez called "an unreal number for a quarter if you compare it to what some drug task forces did in a whole year last year."

"I feel like a broken record but it's a good broken record," said Hernandez, commander of the CADTF. "It's good that we have a drug task force that is so active and doing what they are doing."

