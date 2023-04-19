The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force seized more than $12 million in drugs for the first quarter of the year, which Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez called "an unreal number for a quarter if you compare it to what some drug task forces did in a whole year last year."
"I feel like a broken record but it's a good broken record," said Hernandez, commander of the CADTF. "It's good that we have a drug task force that is so active and doing what they are doing."
He said the $12-plus million is "probably more than just about all of" the other task forces in the state seized "except about a handful, so it shows that the drug task force is doing what they're supposed to do and they are doing a good job at that."
The CADTF also seized $146,929 in currency, and administered NARCAN five times (five saves), with eight overdoses reported that resulted in three deaths.
In regard to dealing with highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl and overdoses, Hernandez said, "all of the officers are trained in the use of NARCAN, and it's a fear for us as officers as well, getting contaminated and also feeling the effects of inhaling it."
Turning to the kinds of drugs seized and what the amount of each was, Assistant Police Chief Maj. Bryan Wyatt provided The Daily Citizen with a breakdown that showed that methamphetamine continues to be the most prominent drug, with 55,656.7 grams of methamphetamine/amphetamine/ice, followed by fentanyl, with 9,700.6 grams (powder) and 86 counterfeit pills.
The task force also seized 7,873.3 ounces of marijuana, 4,162.1 grams of cocaine, 4.6 grams of crack cocaine. 0.8 grams of liquid meth, 5 bags of gummies, 51 grams of unknown opioid and 782.5 pills.
Also seized were 12 weapons and three vehicles.
Seventeen search warrants were served, while there were 75 new cases opened and 12 special assignments/assisting other agencies. Fifty-seven investigations were cleared by arrest and there were 42 charges pending.
New Arkansas Drug Director Tom Fisher said fentanyl seizures increased in the state in 2022 and they will be a lot higher this year.
He said he has a plan, though, for the drug task forces in the state to tackle the drug problem and reduce overdose deaths in Arkansas. He is working on relationships with law enforcement, prosecutors and coroners to bring charges against dealers and to fully prosecute on overdose deaths.
Fisher’s plan is to set up a “fusion center” at Arkansas State Police, sending out five mobile units to retrieve information from the victim’s phone, reducing the wait time to get this information to aid in the investigation.
He said he also has a goal of finding more money and resources to aid those doing the work with less interference.
