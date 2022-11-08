The following are the unofficial election results Tuesday for White County area races:
Searcy Mayor
Mat Faulkner 2,625 (41.72%)
Mayor Kyle Osborne 1,698 (26.99%)
Jason McGlawn 1,171 (18.61%)
April Butler 798 (12.68%)
(Runoff on Dec. 6 between Osborne and Faulkner)
Searcy City Attorney
Will Moore 3,903 (66.28%)
Incumbent City Attorney Buck Gibson 1,986 (33,72%)
Kensett Mayor
Allen Edge 131 (39.34%)
Max McDonald 106 (31.83%)
Randy Betts 96 (28.83%)
(Runoff on Dec. 6 between Edge and McDonald)
Beebe Mayor
Incumbent Mayor Mike Robertson 1,008 (52.28%)
Danny Mahoney 920 (47.72%)
Bradford Mayor
Incumbent Mayor Dennis Whitener 104 (58.76%)
Tommy Bratcher 73 (41.24%)
Bald Knob Mayor
Gary Looney 361(53.32%)
Christie Thomason 218 (32.20%)
Mary Hodges 98 (14.48%)
McRae Mayor
Incumbent Mayor Joel Pruitt 116 (68.64%)
Martha Carmichael 53 (31.36%)
Governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 18,003 (77.81%)
Chris Jones 4,611 (19.93%)
Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. 501 (2.17%)
Write-in 22 (0.10%)
United States Senate
Senator John Boozman 18,491 (80.14%)
Natalie James 3,730 (16.17%)
Kenneth Cates 822 (3.56%)
Write-in 29 (0.13%)
United States Congress District 02
Incumbent Congressman French Hill 18,237 (79.45%)
Quintessa Hathaway 3,551 (15.47%)
Michael White 1,167 (5.08%)
Lieutenant Governor
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge 18,269 (79.70%)
Kelly Ross Krout 3,854 (16.75%)
Frank Gilbert 886 (3.85%)
Attorney General
Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin 18,951 (82.68%)
Jesse Gibson 3,957 (17.26%)
Write-in 14 (0.06%)
Secretary of State
Secretary of State John Thurston 18,781 (82.11%)
Anna Beth Gorman 4,091 (17.89%)
State Treasurer
State Representative Mark Lowery 18,635 (81.54$)
Pam Whitaker 4,218 (18.46%)
Auditor of State
Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan 18,620 (81.60%)
Diamond Arnold-Johnson 3,387 (14.84%)
Simeon Snow 813 (3.56%)
Commissioner of State Lands
Tommy Land Commissioner of State Lands 19,061 (83.47%)
Darlene Goldi Gaines 3,774 (16.53%)
State Senate District 18
Incumbent Senator Jonathan Dismang 18,372 (80.06%)
Nick Cartwright 3,812 (16.61%)
James Burk 763 (3.33%)
State Representative District 39
Justice Wayne long 3,523 (87.20)
Clayton Hall 517 (12.80%)
State Representative District 57
Incumbent Representative Cameron Cooper 3,422 (88.40%)
Joshua Michael Huckaba 449 (11.60%)
State Representative District 58
Incumbent State Representative les Eaves 7,320 (80.01%)
Shantella Shantel Davis 1,829 (19.99%)
State Representative District
State Representative Jim Wooten 3,270 (81.89%)
William Alcott 601 (15.05%)
Kai Schulz 122 (3.06%)
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Po. 2
Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne 10,700 (53.33%)
Judge Chris Carnahan 9,363 (46.67%)
Coroner
Matt Smith 17,758 (80.61%)
Sean Daniels 4,271 (19.39%)
Justice of the Peace District 3
Incumbent Justice Chris Boaz 1,875 (85.27%)
Steve Grappe 324 (14.73%)
Justice of the Peace District 10
incumbent Justice Bobby G. Quattlebaum 1,893 (78.06%)
Mary Jane Parks 532 (21.94%)
Dogwood Township Constable
Paul Barnett 747 (69.94%)
Michael P. Wilson 321 (30.06%)
Gum Springs Township Constable
Kevin McCoy 1,537 (76.13%)
William Gray 482 (23.87%)
Bald Knob City Council Member W-1, PO 2
incumbent Tammy Glaze 449 (69.72%)
Colby Leonard 195 (30.28%)
Bald Knob City Council Member W-2, PO 1
incumbent David Joe Smith 375 (59.06%)
Shiloh Brown 260 (40.94%)
Beebe City Council Member W-1, PO-1
Nathan Lindsey 974 (53.75%)
Dodie Nick 838 (46.25%)
Beebe City Council W-3, PO 1
Incumbent Matt Dugger 1,193 (64,11%)
Chris Cossey 668 (35.89%)
Beebe City Council Member W-3, PO 2
Jacob McCormick 1,004 (54.36%)
Incumbent Shannon Woods 843 (45.64%)
White County Central School Zone 3
Incumbent Stan Yingling 140 (66.99%)
Kara D. Davis 69 (33.01%)
White County Central School Zone 5
Jordan Tucker 114 (62.30%)
Incumbent Justin Hancock 69 (37.70%)
Letona Council Member PO-1
Amanda Redman 37 (59.68%)
Clifton Dewaine Smith JR 17 (27.42%)
Jesse Rhomas Babb 8 (12.90%)
Pangburn Council Member W-2, PO-1
Rowan Newnum 91 (55.15%)
James Williams 74 (44.85%)
Kensett City Council member
Incumbent Charles Chuck Vaughn 213 (71.72%)
Brian Grim 84 (28.28%)
Georgetown Council Member PO-1
Eddie Stephenson 29 (78.38%)
Josephine Tilson 8, (21.62%)
Rose Bud Council Member
Darren Wilkinson 99 (62.26%)
Andrew Bradburn 60 (37.74%)
Issue 1
Against 13,603 (61.99%)
For 456 (45.37%)
Issue 2
Against 13,603 (58.82%)
For 9,143 (41.18%)
Issue 3
For 11,673 (51.84%)
10,845 (48.16%)
Issue 4
Against 14,972 (65.21%)
For 7,989 (34.79%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.