The following are the unofficial results for White County from Tuesday's Republican and Democratic primaries and nonpartisan general election:
U.S. senator
(Republican)
Sen, John Boozman 6,140 (54.12%)
Jake Bequette 2,484 (21.89%)
Jan Morgan 2,434 (21.45%)
Heath Loftis 288 (2.54%)
(Democrat)
Dan Whitfield 473 (43.68%)
Natalie James 470 (43.40%)
Jack E. Foster 140 (12.93%)
District 2 U.S. representative
(Republican)
Congressman French Hill 6,472 (57.94%)
Conrad Reynolds 4,698 (42.06%)
Governor
(Republican)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 9,239 (81.39%)
Francis "Doc" Washburn 2,113 (18.61%)
(Democrat)
Chris Jones 680 (62.44%)
Anthony "Tony" Bland 127 (11.66%)
James "Rus" Russell, III 107 (9.83%)
Jay Martin 106 (9.73%)
Supha Xayprasith-Mays 69 (6.34%)
Lieutenant governor
(Republican)
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge 6,404 (57.30%)
Sen, Jason Rapert 1,685 (15.08%)
Greg Bledsoe 962 (8.61%)
Chris Bequette 954 (8.54)
Judge Joseph Wood 661 (5.91%)
Doyle Webb 551 (4.57%)
Attorney general
(Republican)
Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin 9,711 (87.35%)
Leon Jones Jr. 1,406 (12.65%)
Secretary of state
(Republican)
Secretary of State John Thurston 7,334 (67.56%)
Eddie Joe Williams 3,521 (32.44%)
(Democrat)
Anna Beth Gorman 649 (60.65%)
Josh Price 421 (39.35%)
State treasurer
(Republican)
State Rep. Mark Lowery 7,962 (75.58%)
Sen, Matthew W. Pitsch 2,573 (24.42%)
State Supreme Court associate justice Position 2
Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne 5,058 (44.31%)
Judge Chris Carnahan 3,805 (33.33%)
David Sterling 2,552 (22,36%)
State Supreme Court associate justice Position 6
Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker 6,909 (60.18%)
Judge Gunner DeLay 4,572 (39.82%)
District 39 state representative
(Republican)
Judge Robert Griffin 738 (33.98%)
Justice Wayne Long 729 (33.56%)
State Rep. Craig Christiansen 705 (32.46%)
District 40 state representative
(Republican)
Stacey Caplener 552 (64.71%)
Shad Pearce 301 (35.29%)
White County judge
(Republican)
Lisa Brown 6,160 (56.02%)
Barth Grayson 2,767 (25.16%)
Shelly Wyatt Churchwell 2,070 (18.82%)
White County sheriff
(Republican)
Sheriff Phillip Miller 5,826 (51.87%)
Sam Jeffrey 3,190 (28.40%)
Larry W. House 2,216 (19.73%)
White County circuit clerk
(Republican)
Sara Brown 5,337 (48.69%)
Karen Gossett 3,060 (27.92%
Kathy Baker 2,564 (23.93%)
District 1 justice of the peace
(Republican)
Doug Kennedy 333 (66.47%)
Michael Westergren 168 (33.53%)
District 10 justice of the peace
(Republican)
Justice Bobby G. Quattlebaum 557 (47.81%)
Roger Pearson 379 (32.53%)
Jeremy M. James 229 (19.66%)
District 12 justice of the peace
(Republican)
Justice Joel Pritchett 357 (57.12%)
Donald Starks 268 (42.88%)
Bald Knob Refunding Bonds
For 236 (56.73%)
Against 180 (43.27%)
Bald Knob Fire Improvement Bonds
For 302 (72.08%)
Against 117 (27.92%)
Big Creek Township constable
(Republican)
Jesse Pate 398 (39.96%)
Terry Ashley 323 (32.43%)
Al Crandall 275 (27.61%)
Cadron Township constable
(Republican)
Dusty Betts 503 (52.12%)
Constable Kyle Benson 462 (47.88%)
Harrison Township constable
(Republican)
Constable Greg Meharg 484 (70.25%)
Roger Gray 205 (29.75%)
Beebe School Board Zone 1
Bennie Brock, Jr. 269 (51.14%)
Janet Hines 257 (48.86%)
