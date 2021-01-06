The Unity Health Foundation wrapped up a three-year campaign in 2020 called “Home Is Where The Heart Is” that raised $1.1 million for a total renovation of the Inpatient Physical Rehabilitation Center at its Specialty Care campus.
Foundation Director Anna Brumfield said renovations, which included the widening of doors throughout the facility, were made to the family room, dining room, patient rooms and gym area, which was remodeled and opened up to be a larger room.
“We also have a new covered entrance which is really nice for our patients to be able to use as well as for the families to use,” Brumfield said.
The overall feel of the renovation, according to Brumfield, was for it to be a “homelike environment.”
“They kept that in mind with everything they did in the facility,” she said. “Since you do have patients who are there for longer periods of time, we wanted it to have that homelike feel so that would be a comfort for them.”
Associates, auxiliary members and businesses all had a part in helping during the campaign.
“We had support really from our family inside the hospital; our associates are always good to help and donate from their hearts to any project we’ve got going on here at the hospital, and then we had individuals in the community who helped as well,” Brumfield said. “A lot of these individuals maybe had a family member who has been in the rehab unit before or maybe they had been in the unit theirself so it meant a lot for them to be able to participate in something they had experienced or their family had experienced.
“We also had businesses. Our businesses here in Searcy are always great to participate and support in any way that they can. We had several that named a room specifically or a different area and that’s where their funds helped.”
Brumfield said due to COVID-19 , the foundation is still personally thanking some of their donors. A virtual tour of the facility renovation was posted on the Unity Health Foundation Facebook page since the accomplishment could not be celebrated in person with an open house where donors come in and see how the money was used.
The hospital is “a place of healing and caring,” Brumfield said, “so helping others is a way of life for us here at Unity Health. As we are moving into 2021, it’s really just about people helping other people.
“We are doing that by donating to support community health care and education and then also the Pyeatt Family Cancer Center. We are expanding the cancer center so we are looking to the community and our associates to help us do that.”
The cancer center is an ongoing project and there have been some weather delays, she said. “There’s always ways to support the cancer center. That is something that impacts so many people in our communities and surrounding areas. That is always an avenue for people to give.”
