Unity Health’s annual day of outreach turns 25 years old this year, even though this is only the second year it will be known as CommUnity of Caring.
Unity Health decided to keep the name it adopted last year during the COVID-19 pandemic instead of reverting the community outreach day for the uninsured and under-insured to its former title, A Day of Caring, according to marketing coordinator Jessica Skinner. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
“The nature of the event has changed, obviously because of COVID,” Skinner said. “We were A Day of Caring for years and last year with the drive-through process, we kind of transitioned into the CommUnity of Caring name and protocol there.”
Skinner said Unity Health is “adding some other services back” that were not available last year because of the limitations.
“Our non-medical portion will be the drive-through process at the same location, the Unity Health Annex (across from the emergency room), 3004 Hawkins Drive,” Skinner said. “We are going to have personal care items. It’s a family essentials bag this year. It will include dish liquid and personal care items and we will have an age-appropriate book we will be giving to the children, working with the White County Literacy Council.”
Nonperishable grocery items also will be given out.
“New this year is some farm fresh produce from our local farmers. We are super excited about that,” Skinner said.
For those who may be new to the outreach effort, Skinner said there is no sign-up for it. All they have to do is “drive up to the annex,” she said. “They will just drive through the parking lot, kind of in a serpentine [pattern] and they will pop their truck. It will be contactless at that point. We will put the grocery items and their family essentials and resources in their trunk and then they will exit that area.
“They can get car seat safety checks and then get information on the medical [portion of the day] and go right down the road to Searcy Medical Center to get their medical services over there,” the south entrance at 2900 Hawkins Drive.
Workers at CommUnity of Caring will be wearing masks, Skinner said.
“We have dental this year, COVID vaccinations, COVID testing, medical exams, physical exams. We will even have ARcare there with HIV testing and home kits and hepatitis C testing,” Skinner said, “so when they [those being served] come in there, they will have a screening and they will be required to wear a mask and socially distance and all the normal protocols we follow inside our hospitals and medical clinics.”
The fact that initial dental screenings are returning this year, Skinner said, is “super exciting because they always are an important issue for our community and we are really glad to have them back.”
Unity Health Marketing Director Brooke Pryor said those receiving the medical and dental screenings will fill out some minor information because there could be follow-up needed. “We do have to collect their personal information to a small extent,” she said.
When it comes to the medical exams, Skinner said there are going to be eight exam rooms and there are other exam rooms for different things like pediatrics. “We can serve quite a few people at a time. It would be hard to put a number” on how many will be served with medical exams.
Skinner said the outreach effort “takes month to put together.”
“Really, almost by the time you end one [CommUnity of Caring event], you start planning ahead and thinking ahead for the next one,” she said. “It is a huge community process. There are so many individuals and groups and churches in the community who work together to make it happen.
“It is really hard to put a number on the number of volunteers because we have Junior Auxiliary who will bring so many people to prepare the lunch and then ASU [Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus] nursing students will come to put together the bags, all of those bags for us, all day on Friday. It’s a huge group effort.”
Community sponsors are also a part of making the event run, Skinner pointed out.
Skinner said there also is “a great group of our resident physicians who are very involved in this. It’s really a great experience for them just to be able to reach out to the community with their services.”
While haircuts were once a part of A Day of Caring, they were not offered last year because of COVID-19, but Skinner said she has been talking to people at the Searcy Beauty College who will be having a free haircut day each month. “They are going to get that information to us and we are going to hand that out to them.”
“In this location and in this process, it’s hard to do haircuts because of the drive-through setup,” she said. “We will have information for people to get about those free haircuts.”
Skinner said part of Unity Health’s mission is “to improve the quality of health and well being of our communities that we serve and CommUnity of Caring is just another great way we do that with the compassion that we value so much. It’s just who we are and it’s just what our people do. Our nurses get excited about volunteering and the whole community get excited about this event, so we are honored to do it.”
“I get really excited about it,” she said. “In planning and putting this together, I think, ‘What do these families need? What can we do for them and how can we help them the most?’
“We often take a lot of things for granted and the needs that we have in our community are often times beyond anything that we really think about. So to be able to being part of something that can touch the lives of people who really have these deep needs is a great honor really to be able to do that and I think all of us who work on this get excited every year. The volunteers get excited to work on it and be part of something good that can help so many people.”
