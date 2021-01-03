Unity Health started administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday to the first group of health care workers who received the vaccine, according to Marketing Director Brooke Pryor.
Pryor said 1,125 COVID-10 vaccine doses, including the second dose, have been given at White County Medical Center and Harris Medical Center in Newport.
“We have 2,825 doses left,” she said, including the ones that must be reserved to give second doses, which the administering of the vaccine calls for.
When it comes to inoculating Arkansans with either the Pfizer or Moderna, which both take two doses, Tier 1A is still in progress, according to Arkansas Department of Health Public Information Director Gavin Lesnick. This group includes “health care workers and staff and long-term care facilities and some first responders.”
Asked about when White County long-term care facility residents might receive their vaccines, he said he did not have specific nursing home information but said that each facility should be informed about their individual scheduling for the vaccines to be administered.
“Local pharmacies get the allocation [of vaccines] and they work with the local nursing homes,” Lesnick said. “Those clinics are happening each day through certain pharmacies and certain nursing homes. Those doses are coming in and those clinics are being scheduled and they are going in and providing the vaccinations as they are scheduled.”
Walgreens and CVS are the two national pharmacies that are rolling out the vaccine, according to Lesnick.
Attempts by The Daily Citizen to find out from area nursing homes and pharmacies when the clinics will take place were unsuccessful.
The latest nursing home report from the Department of Health on Dec. 28 showed the Beebe Retirement Center having three active resident cases (74 total) and one active health care worker/staff case (50 total). Seventeen residents have died. Oakdale Nursing Home had six active residents (60 total) and 12 active health care workers/staff (39 total), with two resident deaths reported.
Lesnick said the health department also is making plans about who will be included in Tiers 1B and 1C.
“Those haven’t been finalized yet but we expect there will be an age range in 1B and also some categories of essential workers,” he said. “The grocery store clerks could be included in 1B potentially. That hasn’t been formally set. They are essential workers. The question would be whether they are 1B or 1C.”
Lesnick said he thinks it is important for the public to know that there is not yet enough of the vaccine available to vaccinate everyone but “we are getting more and more each week.” He said “be patient, definitely read up on it and make your decision. We would point to everything we know about these vaccines is that they are safe and they are effective and we would encourage people to get them.”
While the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are the ones being distributed now, Lesnick said there are other vaccines coming.
“Johnson and Johnson has one, Astra Zeneca has one that they trialed and there’s others beyond that, so the hope is those will be found also to be safe and effective and they will be authorized and then we’ll have even more vaccines in the state,” he said. “It will help for a couple of reasons. One is it just means more supply.
“They are building up a supply now even though they haven’t been authorized, so as soon as we get another vaccine, it’s just another source of doses that will come in to Arkansas and it’s also possible through the trial process, you might find a certain vaccine is better for a certain group of people. In theory you might find people who are 65 and older respond better to vaccine X than vaccine Y. If we find information like that, we can target it.”
Lesnick also addressed reports about a variant of COVID-19, saying “it has been identified in a couple of different places and we are looking for it.”
“We can do testing to try to identify it but it takes some time,” he said. “To this point, we have not found it, but one thing to keep in mind is that it seems to be more transmissible, although the complications are no different. The real difference is the transmissibility. We are taking steps to identify it, so we will see if it crops up here.”
Concerning the spread of the virus, White County is in the latest top 20 report at No. 11. As of Monday afternoon, it had 680 active cases, 72 deaths, 5,065 total cases, 4,312 recoveries and 40,905 COVID-19 tests, with 10.6 percent of them positive.
