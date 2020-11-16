Unity Health is spreading its wings again, entering into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the former North Metro Medical Center building and multiple adjacent properties in Jacksonville.
“The APA follows comprehensive evaluation and due diligence performed by Unity Health, Allegiance Health Management and Jacksonville city officials, “ according to a statement to The Daily Citizen from Unity Health’s director of marketing, Brooke Pryor.
Unity Health President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Webb said in the statement that “this agreement is coming to fruition in large part due to the commitment of Mayor [Bob] Johnson to ensure Jacksonville has local access to quality health care. Unity Health has built a strong reputation for quality health-care services over its 53-year history, and we are excited to be invited by the mayor to improve the quality of health and well-being for the community of Jacksonville.”
Webb said also that Unity Health will be requesting new licensing from the state for the facility with hopes to see the first patient in the summer of 2021.
“At that time, the initial plan is for the Unity Health-Jacksonville location to provide an emergency department, radiology/imaging services, behavorial health services and observation rooms, with the intent to add more services throughout the first three years,” Webb said.
According to Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala, “the purchase of the Jacksonville location will allow Unity Health to care for Jacksonville and the surrounding communities. We are excited about the possibility of enhancing the Jacksonville facility and offering high-quality services.”
Unity Health has two campuses in Searcy, a hospital campus in Newport and more than 20 physician clinics and speciality centers serving eight Arkansas counties.
Allegiance Health Management currently owns the North Metro facility. “The plan is to remain as transparent as possible and to communicate with citizens of Jacksonville and surrounding areas,” Unity Health said in its statement.
