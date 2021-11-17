Coming off a year and a half of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Unity Health was acknowledged for its efforts by being recognized as the Business of the Year at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 75th awards banquet Monday.
“There are a lot of deserving businesses that can be standing up here, and we are very grateful to have the opportunity to serve this community,” Unity Health President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Webb said after being presented with the award inside the new hangar of the Searcy Municipal Airport. “We’re very humbled to be selected as Business of the Year. Thank you so much to the chamber and thank you to everybody in this room for the support that you have given us as we’ve faced some challenging times. ...
“We are just so proud of the team and the work that they do to care for people in the face of a global pandemic, and I think we’ve really done a good job being one of the best, if not the best, in the state of Arkansas.”
Afterward, Webb said of the honor that “it really is a family award. We are really grateful for the people that are working at the hospital taking care of our patients and taking care of our community. There’s 2,200 of us that really care about every individual, so we’re really honored to get this award.”
Addressing COVID-19, he said “we were very fortunate and our staff really responded well and prepared, and we were taking care of people all the way from Lake Village coming to Searcy to get their health-care services, so we’re really proud of our team.”
In addition to Unity Health being honored at the banquet, financial adviser Debbie Elgen’s branch of Edward Jones was named Emerging Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year went to Bobby Thompson and Nonprofit Business of the Year was awarded to the El Puente Hispanic Services Center.
Elgen said her award was “a complete surprise, and if you know me, you know how choked up I get.”
“Being able to build a business in this community is a long-held dream of mine,” she said. “I have been with Edward Jones for the last eight years and I was able to transition from support into financial adviser and I am so very grateful to serve you, serve your families, serve your businesses and to continue to serve this community. The most important thing that I can do is lead with my heart, and I hope it shines through with everything that I do.”
Thompson, who owns Bobby T’s Mattress and Furniture, mentioned several organizations for which he has volunteered. “I do Gideons, prison ministry and I do K-LIFE and I’ve done Camp Quality in Bald Knob for kids with cancer, The Other Side, which is an addiction recovery center and Daughters of the Other Side, they just talk to people who have been lost and get them back on track, brought them to Jesus and getting them all saved, and it’s been good.”
Thompson said he family moved to Searcy from Newport in 1956. “I left Newport when I was in the fifth grade, been to Harding Academy and I’m married to Nancy Dacus of the Dacus family where we grew up. We have been around quite a while.”
“I think most people when they get to the end of the road, they kind of get out of their pickup and look back and say, ‘We tried to fill in a few potholes to make the road a little smoother,’ so we always want to see going in the right direction,” Thompson said. “So like that great American poet Yogi Berra said, ‘If you don’t know where you’re going, you end up somewhere else.’”
The husband/wife team of Jay and Ruth Simpson accepted the award for Nonprofit Business of the Year.
“This is a great honor for El Puente,” Jay Simpson said. “We are a relatively new organization. We have just a heartfelt desire to help the Spanish speakers in this community’ and to be recognized by the chamber means lot.”
Ruth Simpson said in El Puente’s database there is a list of about 150 to 200 families.
“We are very honored and humbled that we have been recognized for this help,” she said. “I think the community recognizes that the Hispanics are an important part of the community. Any way we can make that connection for them, we do that. ...
“The idea of El Puente began with a friendship with a Hispanic family. I learned Spanish specifically to communicate with them but through that process, my eyes were opened to just how many people that live in our community that struggle with the language and cultural barrier, so we be began with a way to bridge that gap. The word el puente in Spanish means the bridge, and so we are trying to meet that need through our nonprofit.”
Ruth Simpson said they began offering services such as English classes, citizenship classes and after-school programs. When the pandemic arrived, Ruth said they had to make some changes, including their in-person activities, but continued to work in the background with some individual cases.
“One unique opportunity the pandemic brought us was the ability to provide financial help to some of the Hispanic families who were directly affected by COVID and lost their jobs and their income,” she said. “We reached out to our supporters and with their donations and a couple of grants, we raised over $10,000 that went directly to these families to help them during that difficult time.
“Jay and I visited each one of the families in their homes and built relationships with them through that process. Our goal for El Puente was never to be a charity organization, but we were thrilled that we were able to serve in that capacity during such a unique time.”
Ruth said El Puente is adding back in-person services and hopefully soon will be able to operate normally. Currently, it has an English class that has about 25 students enrolled, meeting twice a week.
“Probably my most busy area of work is interpreting for people in every imaginable situation you can think of,” she said, mentioning doctor visits, dentist visits, insurance company visits and parent-teacher conferences. She also said she helped a family when they were purchasing their first home, another family through the whole process of a funeral and a man understand rules so he didn’t lose his business.
