Unity Health had vaccinated a total of 543 health-care professionals as of Monday, when it also received its second shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Marketing Director Brooke Pryor.
Pryor said the hospital system had 2,925 doses left following the shipment. According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state received 18,575 of drugmaker Pfizer’s vaccine and also began receiving shipments of the newly approved vaccine from drugmaker Moderna, with 5,900 doses expected Monday and additional shipments planned for today and Wednesday.
Hutchinson said the vaccine shipment news “provides hope for many,” however, “it is a continued concern to see the loss of 58 additional Arkansans. ... We must steel our resolve to take every precaution to keep everyone safe.”
Although there have national and international reports of some having severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, Pryor said no one at Unity Health who has received it reported any adverse reaction and things have gone “super well and smooth.”
Gavin Lesnick, public information director for the Arkansas Department of Health, said Arkansas is in the Tier 1A phase of the administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities” are receiving doses now, Lesnick said. “The health care workers received the Pfizer vaccine that came in last week, so those were direct shipped to hospitals and hospitals began vaccinating their staff. There wasn’t necessarily enough for everybody but they prioritized, based on those who were at highest risk of exposure.
“Operation Warp Speed sent out the Pfizer shipment and it went to hospitals. This will be a recurring thing. We are going to get another shipment from Pfizer this week and it will keep coming. We are going to continue getting additional vaccine and finish 1A and then move on to 1B and 1C and ultimately to phase 2 and phase 3.”
Asked about how nursing homes will find out when it is their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Lesnick said “we have pharmacies that have enrolled to become providers and they are going to be handling the nursing homes. They are going to go in and do vaccinations in the nursing homes, so every nursing home should be in touch with the pharmacy that’s going to be handling that.”
He said Walgreens and CVS are the federal partners for the vaccine and they will handle long-term care facilities. He also said some local pharmacies will be involved. Some local health unit staffs will be involved, too, Lesnick noted.
Concerning any complaints from those who have received the vaccine, Lesnick said he has not heard about “anything terribly serious.” He said that should come with the caveat that’s it’s still pretty early.
“We wouldn’t necessarily find out the moment it happens,” he said. “There is a system in place where people can report adverse effects. They can report if it happens days later. We will be getting that data and will be closely looking at it.”
Lesnick said his understanding is that some places in Arkansas received doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday.
Closing in on Christmas, Lesnick said the vaccines arriving is a big moment and that Arkansans should be patient and stick to the COVID-19 guidelines for a while. “We are closer to the end but not there yet.”
Harding University has helped out Unity Health with its doses of the vaccine by donating “an ultra-low temperature freezer.” The freezer aids in storing the Pfizer vaccine.
When information was being released about the vaccine, Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala asked the Harding University COVID-19 Task Force if it was aware of any ultra-low temperature freezers on campus that could increase Unity Health’s storage capacity of the Pfizer vaccine.
Lochala is a member of the task force that has been meeting for seven months. It was formed in April. The freezer was transferred to Unity Health on Nov. 13.
“Unity Health, represented by Dr. Roddy Lochala, has been a valued partner of Harding as a member of our COVID reopening task force that met weekly for over seven months,” said Dr. Julie Hixson-Wallace, vice president for accreditation and institutional effectiveness, associate provost and professor in the College of Pharmacy. “When it became clear that Harding could assist Unity by expanding its capacity to offer the COVID vaccine from the Newport location, we were more than happy to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.