Unity Health is inviting the community to a Prayer of Hope and Healing for those who have been impacted by cancer.
It will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pyeatt Family Cancer Center at 415 Rogers Drive.
"Prayer for us is very important at Unity Health," Unity Health Foundation Director Anna Brumfield said. "We start every day with a prayer so with our cancer center expanding and not being able to have a breast cancer luncheon due to COVID, we thought a blessing around our cancer center for those impacted, just felt right this year."
The breast cancer luncheon for the survivors that is usually held, is where cancer survivors and those who have lost "the battle" are honored and prayed for.
"It's usually a very, very special event every year," Brumfield said. "I personally look forward to seeing our patients and others in the community who have fought cancer or are continuing to fight cancer."
Brumfield said Unity Health's oncology is with CARTI (Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute) and RAPA (Radiology Associates PA) and "it is definitely a need in this community."
Brumfield noted. "They are actually doubling the size [of the cancer center]. We are just now starting to work toward an expansion because it is a big need."
Brumfield said residents of other areas also served by the cancer center.
Masks and social distancing will be required for the prayer service.
"We would love for the community to come out and be able to support," Brumfield said. "We plan on having two prayers during the event. It will be a short prayer program but hopefully an encouraging one and we're going to be praying for our survivors and those battling and those who have lost the fight and for all of those who will walk through the cancer center's doors in need of healing in the future."
Spots will be marked in the cancer center parking lot to show people where to stand. Those who cannot attend in person can virtually attend on the Unity Health Foundation's Facebook page "where a Facebook live will take place," she said.
As the cancer center expands, Brumfield said "we are going to be adding a Path of Hope and this is bricks where people can give a gift of $250 in memory or in hope to leave a legacy at the cancer center. That will be starting as this expansion comes to fruition over the next few months."
