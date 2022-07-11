Unity Health is “expanding” its A Day of Caring/Community of Caring mission this year into a year of caring, according to Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Skinner.
A Day of Caring/Community of Caring has been a “large, one-day event” for 25 years, Skinner said, providing food, personal-care items, school supplies, health services and more to the uninsured or underinsured in the county.
“With this expansion, we are going to have a kickoff in September,” Skinner said. “So what we are doing is expanding Community of Caring to include ‘Caring Drives’ all over Searcy throughout the year.”
She said businesses, churches, organizations and groups could get involved by holding a Caring Drive and/or Volunteer Day to directly benefit Searcy nonprofits who help meet the basic needs of others all year.
Skinner said the idea is that community members can hold these Caring Drives throughout the year. “We know that people are doing things around Christmas time and Thanksgiving. These Caring Days and Volunteer Days will be directly connected to our nonprofit organizations here in town and they will benefit the organizations.”
She said that after the COVID-19 pandemic “forced us to adjust the last two years from a Day of Caring to a CommUnity of Caring drive-thru event ... we looked really hard at what we were doing.
”Our goal has always been at Unity Health to meet the physical and mental needs of those in our community and that’s what our people are passionate about,” Skinner said, “but we also recognized that for people to have their physical and mental health needs met they need to have their basic needs of food and shelter and safety met, so that then they can address their physical and mental health needs.
”That has always been our goal with A Day of Caring and so this year, we’re expanding this even bigger because nonprofits serve people who have these needs all year. We started looking and Searcy has really great organizations that serve others basic needs all year and the kicker there is, they can’t do it all alone.”
Skinner said the nonprofits have “seen an uptick in people and the needs so if we can partner with them throughout the year and have Caring Drives held by businesses, churches and groups throughout the year, then we are helping to meet the needs in the community.”
Skinner said she has been in contact with the nonprofits that are helping to meet the basic needs of those in the community. Searcy nonprofits that are doing that can reach out to the Unity Health marketing department through email at marketing@unity-health-org to get more information concerning the Caring Drives.
Skinner said the non-profits have very specific needs that include things like diapers and wipes for babies and children in shelters and in foster care, undergarments and feminine products for women in shelters and safe havens, sleeping bags, pillows and tents for homeless, nonperishable foods for area food banks serving the hungry, personal care items, paper products, cleaning products for families struggling to pay their bills, shoes and socks for children and homeless families, monetary donations, volunteers and more.
For those wanting to participate, they can:
Choose a non-profit and select the items to collect in the Community of Caring Drive.
Schedule a Caring Drive and/or Volunteer Day in September for a non-profit organization serving the needs of people in our community.
Contact the Unity Health marketing office to be included in publicity and to receive a planning packet that includes a “We are A Community of Caring” yard sign, personalized fliers, media recognition, T-shirt order form and event summary form.
Host a Caring Drive and/or Volunteer Day during the September kickoff.
Deliver collected items to the particular non-profit. Complete the event summary form online or by email and send to marketing@unity-health.org so that the participating group may be acknowledged in the media.
Previous sponsors and donors are being asked to join as Community of Caring partners in the expanded event to continue the mission of serving the needs of others by collecting items and volunteering for non-profit organizations during the September kickoff. Businesses are also encouraged to continue Caring Drives throughout the year.
Businesses may also contribute to the A Day of Caring/Community of Caring Fund, which will be used 100 percent for the needs of area non-profits. Checks may be made payable to “A Day of Caring” and mailed to Unity Health, Attn: Marketing, 1200 S. Main St. Searcy, AR 72143.
