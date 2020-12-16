A group of Unity Health doctors were among the first Arkansans to take the initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday afternoon in Tower 3 of the White County Medical Center.
Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala told The Daily Citizen that “it felt like a flu shot.” He said Wednesday that his arm has been a little sore but so far he hasn’t had “any other symptoms to speak of.”
Right now, Lochala said, health care providers are receiving the vaccine. “I am very hopeful that soon the vaccination will open up to other members of our community. I just want to encourage everyone to take it,” he said.
Unity Health also “absolutely” wants to get doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Lochala said, as soon as it gets approval.
“We want to encourage people to get the vaccine not just for themselves but to help protect their loved ones and friends and neighbors who are at a high risk of a severe outcome,” he said. “We want to encourage everybody to do it just as a selfless act to help protect other neighbors and people in our community.”
Lochala said he wanted the community to see Searcy physicians like Drs. Clark Fincher, David Staggs and Dan Davidson taking the vaccine, “meaning that they trust it; they trust the data and what it has gone through.” He said he thinks it’s important for community members “to see those guys.”
In a recorded video, Lochala explained the COVID-19 vaccine is an RNA vaccine, “just a recipe to make a spike protein. What it does is it only codes for this spike protein, not the virus. There is no virus in the vaccine, it’s only the recipe to make a spike protein.”
“The spike protein is asking your body to recognize this as foreign and when it sees this as foreign, it will make an antibody to it and neutralize it,” Lochala said. “That’s important because in the future when your body sees the real virus, it will have made antibodies and you will make your own antibodies to this virus and it doesn’t have the ability to hurt you.”
Lochala explained that the vaccines were sought for “emergency authorization by Pfizer and Moderna,” which is not the same as Food and Drug Administration approval.
“[It’s] not a process that has taken years and years to develop in multiples of thousands of patients,” he said in citing the difference. “In these studies, it was determined they were safe and effective with much smaller amounts of people – 30,000 people, 40,000 people, not hundreds of thousands of people.”
During the Pfizer vaccine trial, Lochala said “half the members got the real medicine and the other half got a placebo and they waited until 170 people [out of the thousands] got COVID-19.” When they “unblinded the study,” it showed that 162 of the 170 actually had the placebo and only eight people who took the real vaccine got sick.” He said the Moderna vaccine showed a very similar effect.
Both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccines require two injections, Lochala said, that “are going to be at least 21 or 28 days apart. So far, side effects of the vaccine have been very mild. Patients have had fatigue, headaches, muscle soreness and injection side pain, much like what you get with a flu shot.”
As to the question of how long the vaccine will last, Lochala said he doesn’t think anybody knows since the pandemic has only been here a year. “It may be we get this vaccine every six months, maybe it’s a year. We just don’t know right now.”
According to Lochala, it is important that everyone consider getting the vaccination “because this is how we are going to get rid of the pandemic and get life back to what we call normal.” He said no one will be forced to get the vaccine.
“For example, myself,” Lochala said. “I want to take the vaccine to help protect my parents. If I get COVID-19 and I’m part of the people that’s completely asymptomatic and have it, I do not want to give COVID-19 to my parents. So, if me taking this immunization helps protect my parents then I want to do that.”
