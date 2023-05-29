A third train accident in Arkansas in just over a week claimed the life of an individual in Beebe on Saturday, according to Mike Jackson, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha, Neb.
Jackson told The Daily Citizen that the individual, whose identity has not been disclosed, was struck "at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday evening" along Railroad Street, "south of Center Street."
He said that the accident "did not occur in a railroad crossing" and no one on the Union Pacific train crew was injured. The Beebe Police Department determined that the individual who had been struck was deceased.
The incident is under investigation, Jackson said. It follows a crash two days earlier in Gum Springs involving a train and a pickup that killed two and injured two more.
The accident Thursday happened at 1:45 p.m. at the Richwoods Road crossing, according to Union Pacific. The Clark County Sheriff's Office reported that two occupants of the vehicle were killed and two others were taken to an area hospital.
In Cabot, two 16-year-olds, Liam Harrison and Charlie Elliott, were both killed May 20 while walking on the tracks through Cabot near a large park in the city that includes baseball and soccer fields. There are no rail crossings in the area.
The train stopped after a strike indicator was triggered. One of the dead teens was found under the train while they other was laying on the side of the double-tracked railroad line.
A witness reportedly said the teens moved over to the northbound tracks because there was a southbound train. However, a northbound train also was approaching.
No train crew members were injured in those accidents, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.