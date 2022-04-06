A bestselling author told an audience at Harding University last week that when he is asked what he does for a living, his response is “I teach happiness.”
“They think I’m kidding,” Dr. Arthur Brooks said Thursday night in the Benson Auditorium. “They say, ‘No. How can you teach a class about feeling?’ It’s not a feeling; happiness is our core business. We have a responsibility to do the work to understand happiness and furthermore, we have an obligation to use our careers to bring other people to happiness.”
Brooks, who was speaking in the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series, teaches public leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and management practice at the Harvard Business School. Dr. J.R. Duke of the American Studies Institute said prior to Brooks’ time at Harvard, he served for 10 years as president of the American Enterprise Institute, “one of the world’s leading think tanks based in Washington, D.C.”
Brooks also has written 12 books, including The New York Times No. 1 bestseller “From Strength to Strength” and national best sellers “Love Your Enemies” and “The Conservative Heart.”
Duke mentioned that Brooks also has published dozens of academic journal articles and the textbook “Social Entrepreneurship,” is a columnist for The Atlantic and hosts a podcast, “How To Live A Happy Life.” He was the subject of a 2019 documentary film, “The Pursuit,” on Netflix.
Brooks gives more than 100 speeches a year, Duke said, and before his academic experience, Brooks spent 12 years as a professional French hornist in the United States and Spain.
Brooks said he wanted the audience to have some “big takeaways on the science of human happiness that will leave you hungry for more and eager to use some of the lessons I’m going to teach you tonight in your own life and in the lives of other people.”
Taking flight
He said the reason he got interested in teaching happiness starts him being in an airplane since he had to fly around a lot during his think tank job. He said the think think is kind of like a university without students, a nonprofit research organization. His job as president was to raise $50 million a year and give 175 speeches all over the world.
“I felt like a senator who never got elected, just campaigning over and over and over again,” Brooks said before showing a slide of the inside of a dark airplane that he said was basically like his office at night.
About eight years ago, he said he was on one of these trips and was flying from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. It was about 11 o’clock at night, so he said it was dark. Others were watching a movie or sleeping and Brooks was “typing away” on his laptop. He overheard a conversation going on behind him between a man and a woman. Brooks said by their voices, he could tell they were elderly and by the nature of the conversation he could tell that they were probably a married couple.
Brooks said he could really hear the wife’s words because “she had a very piercing voice. It was kind of coming thorough the seats at me.” He heard the wife say, “Don’t say it would be better if you were dead. Brooks said he heard the man mumbling and the wife said “It’s not true that everybody has forgotten you, that nobody loves you, that nobody cares about you, that nobody will take your phone calls.”
Brooks said this went on for about 20 minutes, with the wife consoling her husband and this was his laboratory since he was a social scientist. As far as who this man was, Brooks said he probably missed out on a lot of things, including education and the type of business he wanted and the jobs that he wanted and now it’s “kind of late in the day for this man and he is disappointed.”
When the lights went on as the plane landed, Brooks said he was curious who the man was so he turned around and it was one of the most famous men in the world who was one of the most successful people in America. He said his mind was blown by what he heard from the man, whom he did not mention by name.
Brooks said people’s world and their brains tell them to get the things that they want and they will be happy forever, but this is not the right model. He said worldly success is no guarantee of happiness.
During his research, Brooks said he found that the people who are most happy early in life are most likely to be disappointed later in life “because what goes up, must come down.” He said if you never do anything with your life, you won’t know that it’s over, but if you do a lot, it might be disappointing “and that what’s was happening to the hero on the plane.”
Money, power, fame and pleasure, Brooks said, are no guarantee of happiness. He said he has met a lot of people who were successful early on but wound up broke. He said to begin with they don’t have a good 401k plan. “The hero on the plane did not have a 401k plan for happiness,” he said.
Brooks said happiness is “no more a feeling any more than your Thanksgiving dinner is the smell of the turkey. That smell of the turkey means there’s Thanksgiving dinner someplace – it reminds you of it, it’s a symptom of it, it’s a byproduct of it, but it is not the dinner itself. Happiness is not a feeling. It is something more tangible, more relatable, easier to study and something that we can actually get our minds around, something that we can actually get better at.”
Happy measure
A second question Brooks said that he had to deal with is could happiness be measured.
Brooks shared data from 180 students of his on how happy they were on a 1-7 scale where 1 “is the most miserable person you met and 7 is the happiest person you ever met.” He said there are two kinds of students who take his class, “happiness hobbyists” interested in it because they are happy people and “seekers” who want more of it.
Brooks said the United Nations comes out every year with which countries are the happiest by using Gallup polling organization data. The organizations goes to 150 countries and “they say to 1,000 people, ‘What’s your number, 1 to 7?’ They average it out and compare it to other countries. That, of course, is stupid. That’s like saying, ‘Who’s got the best music?’”
In Japan, he said people define their happiness by being in a state of peace. In Denmark, he said people talk about being “contented.” And in the United States people talk about being with their family and having a life that’s full of adventure. Brooks said according to that poll, Denmark is happiest, along with Norway, Sweden, Holland and Finland, which are all European social democracies and are not entrepreneurial nations like the United States.
Brooks said his ancestors came from Denmark, but he will stay in the U.S. because he’s an American and likes it better. Brooks asked for a show of hand of how many in the audience were from another country and told them he was glad they are here and wants them to stay “because we need more people who like it here and who define happiness in terms of the adventure of being in a relatively entrepreneurial society.”
Brooks said human happiness is is legitimate area of scientific inquire and you can get better at it by understanding it. You have to do the work, though, like in math, he said. You have to practice it to get better with it. He said you also can teach other people to get happier.
He said there are three things a person needs to be a “happy person:” enjoyment, satisfaction and purpose.
Brooks said enjoyment is not pleasure, but can be managed and is something you are conscious of. ‘Satisfaction,” he said, “is the joy you get for a job well done or the reward you get for meeting a goal, but it never lasts. That is the paradox of satisfaction.”
“Homeostasis,” he said is the concept that anything in your body or your emotions always tends to go back to its baseline. You go out of the baseline because of circumstances, but always go back to the baseline.
Four basic emotions that happen to a person, Brooks said, are “anger, sadness, disgust and fear. The basic positive emotions are joy, love and interest.” Homeostasis “means, ‘I’m ready again.’”
“Mother Nature wants you to be a good survival machine,” he said. “The true happiness formula is what you have divided by what you want.”
Sacred suffering
For the past 10 years, Brooks said he has had the pleasure of working with the Dalai Lama, who is 86 years old. He said they have written together and he has interviewed the Dalai Lama many times in public and goes to see him every year in his monastery.
Brooks asked the Dalai Lama what the secret to happiness is and he told Brooks, “We need to learn how to want what we have, not to have what we want, in order to get steady and stable happiness.”
There are three meanings of life, Brooks explained: coherence, purpose and significance. “When do you learn the answer to these questions?” he asked. “The answer is, when you are in pain.”
He mentioned those who are down and out, in pain, getting kicked out of college, experiencing their business going bankrupt or losing their mother. “Suffering is very sacred,” he said.
Brooks’ students are 27 to 28 and the question he always asks them is if they will be happier in 10 years. He said 100 percent say they will be because of things like having student loans paid off, having a job, having their family situation figured out and being “less prone to social comparison.”
In 10 more years, the students tell Brooks they will probably be a little happier. When they reach 78, they say, “No, I don’t want that because it doesn’t sound fun to be old.”
Looking at his data on happiness, Brooks said his chart covered from ages 16 to 88. From the early 20s to early 50s, he said almost everyone declines in their happiness “just a little bit,” and then “it turns around.”
He said there are three reasons people get slightly less happy. No. 1 is that it is disappointing when a person thought they were going to get happier because of events and circumstance but don’t. “The problem is those things don’t bring happiness because of homeostasis.”
Second, Brooks said, is that “there is some evidence of a physiological part of a midlife crisis.” Third is “family complications, 30s, 40s, late 40s. This is a secret code for ‘teenage kids.’”
When people get into their 50s, Brooks said almost everyone “turns it around except if there’s mental problems. Happiness turns around and almost everyone gets happier from early 50s to late 60s.”
At the age of 66, the population splits into two groups, according to his data. “One group gets happier and happier all the way to the end, and the other groups get unhappier all the way. It’s 50-50, and here’s the weird part, the group that gets unhappier on average are the people with the most worldly success early on, the man with the plan.”
Reaching upper branch
Brooks said he has done the research to find out that “even if you are the hero on the plane, what do you need to invest in today to get on the upper branch?”
Happiness can be explained with three of the basic outlines in people’s lives, according to Brooks. He said those are genetics, circumstances and habits.
“Half of your happiness actually comes from your genetics, your DNA,” Brooks said, talking about studies on identical twins who were separated at birth and adopted by separate families. He said when you get them back together at the age of 40 and do a personality test on each, half of their happiness is explained by the common genetics that they have.
If a person has a tendency to be blue or gloomy, they need better habits and can get beyond genetics, he said.
He said 25 percent of a person’s happiness is circumstance and luck, whatever is going on around the person. “If something good happens to you that is going to affect 25 percent of your happiness. If something bad happens to you that lowers it by 25 percent.” He said because of homeostasis “it doesn’t last.”
The four things to get the other 25 percent (and probably more because “it bleeds into the other categories”) of happiness, Brooks said, is to invest in your faith, family, friendship and your work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.