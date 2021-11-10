Children who receive the COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 5 to 11 may experience similar side effects to older children and adults who were vaccinated, "but they're low," according to Dr. Keyur Vyas, an infectious disease physician for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Vyas, who has been on staff with UAMS since 2008, said the Pfizer vaccine that has been approved by federal regulators "for the younger children" is "actually a lower dose."
"The study that was done by Pfizer was looking at one-third of the dose of the full adult vaccine, but it's the same vaccine otherwise," he said, "it's just a lower amount, which makes sense for kids in that age range who are smaller from a size and weight standpoint."
Vyas said the study included 3,000 who got the vaccine and a "thousand or so that got a placebo." He said what the study showed "was that the vaccine was 91 percent effective at preventing illness with COVID-19."
"Their main endpoint was looking at antibody levels or development of immunity and what they found is that lower dose resulted in very similar levels of immunity as what we see in the older children and adults," he said, "and that the rates of side effects were also similar but they're low ... you know kind of the typical thing that we see with most vaccines, sore arms, feeling a little bit tired or fatigued for a day or two.
"A small number of people may have fever after this vaccine and that often indicates that the immune system is doing exactly what we expected — it's reacting to the vaccine and learning how to fight off the virus should the child come in contact with it. So often if kids feel kind of puny or tired or have a headache, a little bit of Tylenol can often help that."
The symptoms, according to Vyas, "tend to be pretty mild and self-limited, usually about a day or two and really no different than what we may have seen with adults."
Timing of clearance
The Pfizer vaccine for adults got emergency-use approval last December and "was authorized for children ages 12 to 17 ... in June. Earlier this fall, it actually got full FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval for adults and so it's the only FDA-approved COVID vaccine for adults."
Clearance for the shots for children 5 to 11 was granted Nov. 2, with the first doses to kids beginning in some locations the following day.
Now nearly 20,000 pharmacies, clinics and physicians' offices are offering the doses to younger kids, and the President Joe Biden administration estimated that by the end of Wednesday more than 900,000 of the kid doses would be given. On top of that, about 700,000 first-shot appointments had been scheduled. Like with adults, two doses will be needed about five weeks apart.
About 28 million kids 5 to 11 are now eligible for the low-dose Pfizer vaccine.
The Biden administration is encouraging schools to host vaccine clinics on site to make it even easier for kids to get shots. The White House is also asking schools to share information from “trusted messengers” like doctors and public health officials to combat misinformation around the vaccines.
An initial surge in demand for vaccinations was expected. About 3 percent of newly eligible children in the U.S. got first shots in the first week, but the rate of vaccinations in varied widely around the country, as it has for adult vaccines.
It’s unlikely that vaccination rates in young kids will be as high as what’s seen in adults — or even in adolescents, some experts said, unless they are required for school.
Part of the reason is that adults are far more likely than children to suffer serious illness or die from COVID-19, they noted. “Parents may have the perception it may not be as serious in young children or they don’t transmit it,” said Shannon Stokley, the acting deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Immunization Services Division.
But more than 2 million COVID cases have been reported in U.S. children ages 5 to 11 since the pandemic started, including 66 deaths over the past year, according to CDC data. “We’re going to have a lot of work to do to communicate to parents about why it’s important to get children vaccinated,” she said.
Vyas said the timeliness of the vaccine rollout for the younger kids "is certainly something that we as physicians were concerned about as we head into the school year and especially with all of us spending more time indoors with the weather getting colder."
"Any respiratory virus if we talk about COVID or we talk about flu, there's more likely to be transmission when people are indoors and confined places, closer together, but I think the timing of the authorization for this vaccine for this age group is really, that was when the studies the company did that windows were completed when we had information, when it was available to the FDA to review and to authorize," he said, "and once the FDA and their advisory panel and their director were able to do that review, make sure and assure the safety of it and then pass that on to the CDC and its advisory committee, the advisory committee for immunization practice, that they had the opportunity to review and debate and make a determination about safety and efficacy."
Looking back, Vyas said there was a lot of talk about having a vaccine ready by Labor Day or before kids were back in school or by Halloween.
"I think parents can take heart in knowing there were no corners cut at any point as far as evaluating the safety," he said. "All of us would have loved for our children to have had that protection going into the school year or going into cold weather, but the FDA and the CDC really did their review of the data, looked to make sure the studies were completed and that they had all the information available to be able to make the determination.
"It is a little bit of a coincidence that it's available now just as the weather in Arkansas is getting colder but it's good timing in that we would have liked to have kids be able to get both doses in two weeks before Thanksgiving but they're going to be able to get both doses in before our winter break and Christmas when everyone is going to be gathering as families for the holidays. I think the timing was really driven by when the data was available and the safety review was done."
Seek trusted advice
Asked about advice for parents who are on the fence about whether or not their children should get the COVID-19 vaccines, Vyas said "I've had plenty of my own friends and acquaintances reach out with questions and it's perfectly natural for people to have questions, especially when it concerns their children. What I encourage people to do is to reach out to their physicians, talk to their pediatrician, talk to their pharmacist, really talk to those trusted health-care workers. That's our job to review this data, to do what's in the best interest of our patients.
"Unfortunately, it's really easy for people to go online and find information that looks like it's reliable and it may not be. It's really with social media for almost anyone to put out some information that may or may not be accurate."
He said doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health-care workers "are really in a good position to have reviewed and considered this. Many have considered this for our own families."
"My 15-year-old as soon as it was available for his age group starting in June, he was there that first day getting his vaccine," Vyas said. "I've got a 10-year-old daughter and she signed up to get it [last week]. I think that if you talk to physicians that study COVID and vaccines, day in and day out, we're getting our kids vaccinated.
"What we know is that COVID even though most infections in children have tended to be mild until delta [the variant], after delta we saw that a large number of kids were becoming infected and some of them were having severe disease."
He said Arkansas Children's Hospital was "seeing kids that were ending up in the ICU [intensive care unit] and ending up on the ventilator. Over 700 kids in this country have died because of COVID-19 and we know that even kids that get sick from it, certainly a very scary thing for children and for parents that you run the risk of certainly having severe illness from COVID. Children run the risk of developing long-term symptoms from COVID as well, what we call long COVID and that's a variety of things that can linger for months or even longer for these children that were otherwise healthy to begin with."
He mentioned a condition called "multisystem inflammatory syndrome," saying it "is not well understood, but it does seem to occur in some kids after they have had COVID and seemingly recovered within a few days can become sick and end up in the hospital." Children have come to the hospital with that symptom as well, according to Vyas.
Vyas said he and other health-care worker got their vaccines in the middle of December last year, "so we're 11 months out from our first dose."
"The people that were in the studies, the first studies of the Pfizer vaccine, they got theirs in the summer of 2020, so they are almost 18 months out from their vaccine and they're still being studied," he said. "There have not been long-term safety issues that have been raised.
"We know that COVID is a risk. We know the potential for harm to our children and we know that the vaccine is effective and we have a pretty good track record in older children and adults to see that it's safe in that population."
As far as eligible Arkansans who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas or who have become fully immunized, Vyas said "unfortunately we're about halfway in Arkansas. We have a lot of room and work to do for that population that has been hesitant and has not gotten the vaccine."
"Now is the time to get their questions answered and to consider it and unfortunately, I think a lot of it has been unnecessarily politicized," he said. "The virus doesn't care about any one person's politics and as we see the numbers come down, we all hope that it continues in that manner but we kind of saw the same thing early summer and then delta hit and we saw some of the spike again, so there's always that risk that another strain is going to come through.
"The vaccine so far as provided great protection against all the strains that have been out there, so the people that are at highest risk will be those who don't have the vaccine protection, so when we have half of our population that is still at risk, there's a lot of opportunity for a new strain to take hold and the best way to help prevent against that is to be vaccinated."
He said if parents and their children get vaccinated, it :makes it so much safer for all of us to gather and see family that we really now for a year and a half may not have ben able to see and especially help protect our loved ones that may have other medical conditions and may be at higher risk. We have lots of information now, especially in adults. Over 200 million adults in the United States have gotten a dose of the vaccine and there really haven't been any significant concerns with it."
