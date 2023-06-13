Tying Citizen Park to Art Alley recommended by engineering firm

Tying Art Alley to Citizen Park with a colorful crosswalk, piano keys or musical notes was recommended last week by planners for Crafton Tull at a community input meeting held at the Rialto Theater. The engineering firm is developing 20-year master plans for the city for parks, infrastructure and active transportation, but the plans are not expected to be completed until later this year. Painting in Art Alley was held in conjunction with a concert at Citizen Park on Friday in the debut of Searcy Beats & Eats new Pop-Up series. More photos on Page A8.

 Al Fowler/Special to The Daily Citizen

Citizen Park is fulfilling its purpose pretty well, according to Aaron Schlosser, planner I for engineering firm Crafton Tull. "Really the only recommendation is that we tie it to the Art Alley, which is directly north of it."

Schlosser told a crowd gathered at the Rialto Theater for an input meeting on the 20-year parks master plan being developed for the city that Citizen Park, located at 213 W. Arch Ave., "is all about community gathering."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.