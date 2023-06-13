Tying Citizen Park to Art Alley recommended by engineering firm

Citizen Park is fulfilling its purpose pretty well, according to Aaron Schlosser, planner I for engineering firm Crafton Tull. "Really the only recommendation is that we tie it to the Art Alley, which is directly north of it."
Schlosser told a crowd gathered at the Rialto Theater for an input meeting on the 20-year parks master plan being developed for the city that Citizen Park, located at 213 W. Arch Ave., "is all about community gathering."
Citizen Park was revamped in 2019 into a multipurpose performance pocket park as one of the community projects associated with the $500,000 marketing makeover series, "Small Business Revolution — Main Street." The renovations included astroturf, arches, strings of a light and a stage that were paid for by Deluxe Corp., the producer of the online reality show that filmed Season 4 in Searcy after it was selected through an online vote.
While there were no recommendations for future changes to the park, Schlosser mentioned the idea of painting the street with a colorful crosswalk or using painted musical notes or piano keys to guide people across the street to Art Alley, which was started in 2018 as part of the Think Art Project.
Incorporating public art into other areas of the city also is something Crafton Tull wants to do, said Isaac Sims, planner II for the firm. He talked about strategies of providing simple comfort like water and shade, and having art on either side of a bike trail was mentioned.
"Public art can be very expensive," Sims said, but it also can be functional such as adding a unique bike rack. He said public art also can be along a trail and directly on a trail, mentioning that Bentonville does this.
"What are the ways that your parks can reflect your community?" Sims asked He said when he and others were driving into Searcy, they saw two or three murals. "That is extraordinary and that is so much more, that's head and shoulders above any other Arkansas communities, especially at your size. So how can your parks do that as well?"
Sims also discussed future facilities such as neighborhood parks, which are typically 1 to 5 acres each. Crafton Tull's recommendation is for confining these to about five to seven parks, he said.
Julie Kelso, vice president of planning for Crafton Tull, said neighborhood parks are typically smaller than community parks and closer to housing.
