Two White County residents were killed and another injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday night on Rocky Point Road in the Judsonia area.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Carson Hamilton, 19, of Judsonia was heading north in a 2004 Chevrolet on Arkansas Highway 323 when he crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2018 Chevrolet driven by James Kuhn, 55, of Bald Knob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.