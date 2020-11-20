Two White County men who were reportedly armed with body armor, a gun, knives and “a large metal hatchet” are facing aggravated residential burglary charges regarding a break-in at a Bald Knob area residence in September.
Warrants for Kyle Douglas Strickland, 36, of Bald Knob and Branden Matthew Priddy, 28, of Searcy were issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In addition to the class Y felony aggravated residential burglary charge, Strickland also has been charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, a class B felony; criminal possession of body armor, a class D felony; and misdemeanor theft of property. Priddy was charged with the same class Y felony, misdemeanor theft of property and misdemeanor carrying a weapon.
In a separate case, Priddy has been charged with class C felony theft by receiving after a stolen motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident Sept. 29. He was not in custody Friday afternoon, but Strickland remained in the White County Detention Center. Both are set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Dec. 1.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Derek S. Warren, Deputy Andrew Holloway was headed to a “burglary in progress” on U.S. Highway 167 N. on Sept. 17 when he saw a black Ford Escape fleeing the area.
While attempting to turn onto Iris Lane, the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree. The driver and passenger reportedly attempted to flee on foot but were caught “shortly after” and identified as Strickland and Priddy.
Strickland had a .40-caliber pistol holster near him, and the pistol and a black mask were found in the vehicle, according to Warren, along with “several Milwaukee Drill charges, a blanket and a blue and black backpack.” When Strickland was searched, knives and body armor reportedly were found on him. The hatchet was reportedly found on Priddy.
The owner of the residence, who was not home during the burglary, told Warren that “his door had been kicked in and the camera cords on his camera had been cut.” What he reported missing also matched the items found in the Ford Escape.
A witness reportedly said that the two men had parked in her driveway and walked to the other property while wearing masks. Strickland was reportedly holding a gun. She said they returned “shortly after carrying several items,” Warren wrote.
The witness reportedly identified Strickland in a photo lineup. Strickland, who was convicted of aggravated residential burglary in 2013, reportedly admitted to going to the residence with Priddy “armed with a handgun, a mask and body armor.” The total amount of the September theft was $155, according to Warren.
In a separate case, a warrant was issued earlier this month for Johnathan James Jackson, 23, of Beebe related to several vehicle break-ins in Beebe.
Jackson is charged with four counts of class D felony breaking and entering, class D felony theft of property (firearm) and misdemeanor theft of property. He also is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.
The break-ins were reported Aug. 7 “in the area of South Fir Street,” Beebe Police Department Capt. Steven Hall wrote in the affidavit, with four of the incidents involving unlocked vehicles. The suspect also reportedly “had rummaged around” a resident’s carport and opened a cabinet’s doors.
Items were stolen from three of the vehicles, including a Glock 43 handgun, a razor knife and wallet with a driver’s license, Social Security card and several bank/credit cards.
Home security cameras recorded three suspects, which were shared on social media and led to Jackson, along with a juvenile female and male, being identified, Hall wrote.
The juveniles reportedly were found at Jackson’s “last-known residence,” and Beebe officiers were told that he “had left town.” The juveniles reportedly admitted to their involvement and said that Jackson “drove them to the area” and participated in the break-ins. “Some of the stolen property was recovered from their residence,” Hall wrote.
Jackson was not in custody Friday afternoon.
