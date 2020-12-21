Two White County families were among 30 honored in the state for owning a farm for at least 100 years.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined with Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward this month to induct the families into the Arkansas Century Farm Program. The department started the Century Farm Program in 2012 to “highlight the contributions of these families to the agriculture industry, as well as their overall contributions to our state.”
David and Rita Martin’s cattle farm (Martin’s Cattle Co.), north of the White County Central School District, was one of the farms recognized. The first owner in the family was William O’Kelley (W.O.) Martin, with the date of ownership being Feb. 4, 1920. The farm was then inherited in 1939 by Boyce Martin Sr. and owned by W.D. Martin beginning Sept. 21, 1959, before finally belonging to David Martin on Dec. 5, 2008.
Family public relations spokesperson, middle daughter of the Martins, Dana Stewart, said “We are humbled; we are honored,” said Dana Stewart, the middle daughter of the Martins serving as their spokesperson. “The family farm is something that is really important to us.”
She said her great-great-great-grandfather James Martin bought land from the Federal Bureau of Land Management near the Steprock area in White County in 1859. “The Martin Cattle Co. portion was officially deeded in 1921,” Stewart said. “The Martin family has shown cattle throughout the history of the farm, dating back to the early years of the White County Fair.”
“To be recognized that our family has been doing this 100 plus years, really means a lot. “We raise primarily registered cattle and we do have a small little goat herd that is for 4-H and FFA [Future Farmers of America] projects.”
Stewart said her parents are still the primary owners of the farm but they all play a role in the daily work that happens there, even the kids.
“I am the sixth generation to live here,” she said. “My children are the seventh generation to be a part of this farm. It really is a family farm. Everyone is involved and it’s multigenerational.”
Stewart said over the generations, their family farm has changed a lot. “At one point in time during the big strawberry boom, when that was a big thing for White County, we grew strawberries here and now it’s all just cattle; [that] is the primary theme. It has really changed a lot.
“Today, we are very data driven on the farm and we rely a lot on science. All of our herd bulls are DNA-tested so that we know what kind of genetic traits and genetic predictability they bring to the table. I’m sure if you were to have asked my great-grandpa anything about DNA testing cattle, he probably would have laughed that this would have even been a useful tool.”
Looking back over the years at the farm, there have been challenges when the markets have been bad like with any farmer, Stewart said.
“A few years ago, we went through a really bad drought in this county and we had to reduce money and actually had to but hay from out of state,” she said. “I will always remember that. It was a really hard time and it almost makes me emotional to think how we survived that.
“It wasn’t pretty but we made it through, and generally that’s just a farmer, we persevere, we do what we can to save our livelihood and save our farm. From the outside world looking in, it always doesn’t make sense but that is our livelihood.”
The Martin farm runs about 150 head of what they call “mama cows.” That number does not count calves or herd bull.
“We take a lot of pride in the work we do,” Stewart said. “We play a role in the food supply just like every other farmer does. We really care about our livestock; we care about our land. We want to make sure we are able to pass it [the farm] down to the future generations so that we are a 200-year farm and more than a 100-year farm.”
Stewart said her parents and younger sister went to the ceremony for the induction of the farm at the state Capitol.
“My family was supposed to be on the way to the Mississippi Youth Expo Livestock Show but, unfortunately, we came down with COVID and we were quarantined. But my parents got to go,” she said.
The other family inducted was the Hughes family, Myrtle and Paul. Their farm was established in 1908 and is located at 656 Gravel Hill Road west of Searcy.
“My son, Paul, and his wife, Lisa, have lived on the farm since 1991,” Myrtle Hughes said. “Now, my two grandchildren, Tiffany and Timmy, and their families live there (spouses and six great-grandchildren). In the past, we raised longhorn cattle and showed registered longhorns.”
Hughes said they didn’t attend the induction ceremony “because of the COVID, but we got to see it on live stream.”
She said they received a nice sign from the governor and the Department of Agriculture to signify that their farm was a Century Farm.
“It says Century Farm and has a diagram of Arkansas, has the name of the farm, which ours is called the Hughes and Hughes and that is was established in 1908,” Hughes said. “We also got a certificate with the farm name on it and of course it is signed by the governor and the Arkansas secretary of agriculture.”
Myrtle said she and her family also received a nice letter from Sen. Tom Cotton, one of Arkansas’ legislators in Washington, D.C., congratulating them on their induction into the Arkansas Century Farm Program and he wished them “many more fruitful years and harvests.”
Currently, there are 494 farms that are recognized as Arkansas Century Farms. The 30 newly inducted Century Farms are located in 23 counties.
Hughes said the farm property originally belonged to the federal government but it would give land to those who served in any of the wars between 1775 and 1855.
“Thomas Frank Hughes purchased it in 1908 and it has been in the Hughes family for 112 years,” she said. “The total acreage that my father in-law owns was 120 acres and that was also what Thomas Frank Hughes bought plus more. This was in 1940.
“We purchased it [the farm] in 1989 and since then my son and his family, we gave them part of the farm. We have three children and we gave them, Paul and Lisa, his wife, a part of the land and they moved to the farm in 1991.”
Hughes said being named a Century Farm “is such an honor ... and I appreciate so much the state of Arkansas recognizing the production of different farms.”
“Some of the time since we owned the property, we purchased longhorns and we were part of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association,” she said. “So I’ve got birth certificates on some of these longhorns.”
Hughes said the longhorns are “less maintenance” than to other cattle she knows.
“My daughter in-law showed some of the longhorns in different shows, like the White County Fair, at Hope and even in the state of Texas,” she said.
The Hughes farm was also where Mars grapes were grown between 1990 and 1995 and sold at market.
“Paul continues to raise grapes for family and friends,” Hughes said. “We were in the Ozark Table Grape Growers Association. Something happened to the association. My son raises just a couple of rows for family and friends.”
She said she can attest to the hard work of farmers, recalling her dad’s efforts as a cotton farmer. But she wanted to share something not about farming, but about family.
“We dedicated about three acres near the pond in memory of our son, Kenny, who passed away at the age of 4 with leukemia on July 22, 1969,” Hughes said. “We have family get-togethers up there, especially on special days like Kenny’s birthday. I have seven grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. We meet up there like on the 4th of July and Easter and any time in between. Sometimes the kids bring their campers and camp near the pond. Of course, we have games and do all sorts of fun things there as a family.”
Concerning how things have changed on farms, Hughes said she thinks back to when cotton was picked in a toe sack when she was a kid. “Then they came up with cotton pickers, but not in my cotton picking days. If our great-grandparents could see what we see, it would just blow their mind.”
She recalled the outhouse that was built with lumber from the “ol’ barn” that was built about 1940 and the storm cellar that was built between 1940-45 and is still standing on the “ol’ home place.”
