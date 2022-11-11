A Thursday afternoon crash in Lonoke County claimed the lives of a 25-year-old woman from El Paso and a 65-year-old man from Batesville.
According to Arkansas State Trooper Ana Escamilla, a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Laiken Sloan May of El Paso was traveling north on Arkansas Highway 5 near North Heights and a 2001 Jeep Laredo, driven by Roland Wayne Hogan of Batesville, was traveling south on the highway.
Around 2:15 p.m., the driver of the Explorer lost control, according to the report, and hit a guardrail on the east side of the roadway. She corrected, crossed the center line and began driving north in the southbound lane. The front of the Explorer struck the front of the Laredo. Both vehicles came to a rest in the southbound lane.
The weather condition was listed as clear and the road condition was listed as dry.
