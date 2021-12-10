The Beebe School District learned Thursday that a high school student had threatened to bring a gun to campus, resulting in an investigation, heightened security and a couple of students not being allowed to return to school, according to authorities.
Beebe Capt. Barron Dickson said the parent of a high school student called the police station Thursday evening to report the threat. “As soon as we received the report, we contacted the school administration and started an investigation.”
“We were able to identify the person, who lives outside the city limits, that was alleged to have made the threat," Dickson said. "We contacted the White County Sheriff’s Office to go with us out to the residence.
"We made contact with the guardian of the student. The guardian was very cooperative and consented to a search for weapons and electronics. There were weapons in the home but the guardian had them secured in a safe and assured us that the student would have no access and did have no access to any kind of weapon.”
He said that from what he understands "the threat was made by the student to other students at school and then there was also a post that circulated on social media, but I haven’t actually seen that post."
"Anytime somebody makes a threat of violence against the school, everybody has to take it serious, law enforcement and the public school district," Dickson said early Friday. "Many of our night shift officers stayed over on to day shift to be sure they were here when school started. All of our admin and detectives are here. We have extra officers driving around the campus and walking around the buildings.
"Of course, the School District has all the disciplinary authority and I think they took measures to prevent him from being here. They assured us he wouldn’t be here today.”
Beebe School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said there were actually a couple of students involved and both were not on campus Friday, “nor will they be.” He said a disciplinary hearing will be held down the line and the “students will not be on campus until the hearing."
"That is as far as we can go when discussing discipline,” Nail said.
He said the district learned about the threat "late yesterday afternoon" and contacted the police. They have gone to the students' homes." Nail said it was learned that more than one student was involved "by hearsay; it's just what you run into."
He called having to put out information about the threat "a double-edged sword" because even though "it has been resolved, of course that throws parents rightfully so into panic — you know, like ‘oh my gosh, is something not safe?’"
"What I have told parents today is that I have two children and they are at Beebe High School and I can assure you if I thought it was not safe to have school that I would certainly not send my children up here nor would I keep other children up here. So we feel like we handled it completely appropriately and I want to thank our law enforcement for helping us with the situation,” Nail said. "There is extra police presence today, but we feel like the school is completely safe.”
Dickson said Lt. Brian Duke, who was working Thursday evening, was the officer made aware of the threat and worked on the follow-up investigation. “I think he did an excellent job as far as eliminating any possibility of a threat if there was one outside of just the student’s alleged comments.”
Sheriff Phillip Miller said Friday that he "was made aware of the situation and directed our personnel to assist in any way. I just got off the phone with the chief [Wayne Ballew], discussing the situation. ... He had requested some additional assistance, just for presence at the school, and we are assisting with that as an added layer of safety to put patrons of the School District at ease that we were taking it seriously.”
The threat follows a shooting last week at a high school in suburban Detroit where a 15-year-old killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher. There have been 31 school shootings in the United States this year, including 23 since Aug. 1, according to EducationWeek, which also reports that the Oxford, Mich., shooting was the deadliest since May 2018, and there have 89 school shootings since 2018.
“There’s noting more valuable in the community than our children, so any time we receive threats or hear of threats we take them seriously and we report them to everybody who needs to be aware,” Nail said.
Nail, who is in his fourth year as superintendent in Beebe, said the district had not really every experienced a threat like this. A statement from the district included that its top priority is staff and student safety.
“If at any point we felt that anyone was in danger, we would have notified immediately through all avenues," he said. "All who were directly involved in the situation were notified accordingly.”
Also in the statement, he said “there is no threat on any of our campuses today. Any absences today will count as normal. Again, the district is confident in the safety of all in attendance and would never ask staff or students to attend if we felt otherwise.”
