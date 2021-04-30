The Searcy Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place Thursday night on Melody Lane, next to where another person was shot last week.
Sgt. Todd DeWitt, public information told The Daily Citizen that officers responded to 711 Melody Lane about 9:42 p.m. for shots fired.
“Two people, one female, one male, were struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” DeWitt said Friday afternoon. “It is still under investigation.”
When asked if there was a suspect or suspects, he said “it is too early to tell right now.”
DeWitt confirmed that there were shots fired at CJ's Place Apartments, 709 Melody Lane, by the Searcy Foot Clinic, 1700 E. Moore Ave., and Trinity Baptist Church, 1601 E. Moore Ave., on April 21 around 7:03 p.m.
"A black male was hit and has non-life-threatening injuries. It was random shots fired," DeWitt said. "This one is also under investigation."
DeWitt said the department does not know for sure at this time if the shootings this week and last week are related.
DeWitt said the public's input is welcome if anyone has information on the shootings. The Searcy Police Criminal Investigation Division can be reached at (501) 279-1038.
