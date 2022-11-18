An aggravated residential burglary at the Meadow Lake Apartments that resulted in an exchange of gunfire has led to the arrest of two Searcy men, according to the Searcy Police Department.
Lt. Todd Wells said Shawn Douglass Chadwick, 20, of Searcy and Nikolas D. Gaskin, 21, of Searcy were arrested Wednesday morning after the robbery. They remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday morning.
“Our 911 center received a call from a victim telling us someone had just broken into his residence at Meadow Lake Apartments, trying to rob him,” Wells said. “The victim went on to explain gunshots were exchanged and the suspects fled on foot. Officers arrived along with our Criminal Investigation Division and were able to get descriptions of the suspects and which way they ran off.”
Wells said no one was injured from the gunshots.
Chadwick and Gaskin were found on East Market Avenue. Wells said they were each preliminarily charged with aggravated residential burglary and theft of property greater than $5,000, less than $25,000.
Wells said the incident is still under investigation and more arrests could be made.
Chadwick and Gaskin are being held on $50,000 bond. No court information was available on either suspect.
