An aggravated residential burglary at the Meadow Lake Apartments that resulted in an exchange of gunfire has led to the arrest of two Searcy men, according to the Searcy Police Department.

Lt. Todd Wells said Shawn Douglass Chadwick, 20, of Searcy and Nikolas D. Gaskin, 21, of Searcy were arrested Wednesday morning after the robbery. They remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday morning.

