While the Searcy School Board didn’t address its COVID-19 mask mandate at its meeting Wednesday, two dads of children in the Searcy School District presented their opposition to students being required to wear masks.
Both of the parents went through protocols to be allowed to speak at the meeting, with Greg Davis going first and handing an information packet to each member of the board.
He said his goal was to present some information on the policy that the board “may or may not have been aware of prior to our current policy.” Davis said there was a lot more information in his packet than the three minutes he was allotted, and used as an example of that information a doctor who likened wearing masks to a chain-link fence “with open windows on either side” trying to prevent a gnat from passing through.
Davis also mentioned a professor from Canada and a survey on face masks in the COVID-19 era. “Basically,” he said, “they concluded that medical and non-medical face masks are ineffective in blocking human to human transmission.”
He said a University of Louisville study “also concluded the same thing – that mask mandates did nothing for the transmission of the virus.” (A team from the University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences, however, found that the study used a “seriously flawed methodology and improper analysis, hence a wrong conclusion with vital consequences.”)
Another study from last year concerning Texas and other places around the United States, Davis said, had results that said mask-optional schools performed better than mask-forced schools in all areas.
He referenced charts in his packet, saying, “Masked-forced schools actually had higher rates of COVID cases among teachers and students.” Davis said this is good information to have for the School Board’s decision-making.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that face masks be worn by everyone in kindergarten-12th-grade schools regardless of age or vaccination status. Studies also have reported results contrary to the ones Davis mentioned, that masks reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
According to the CDC, for example, schools in Arizona with no mask mandate when school started were 3.5 times more likely to have a virus outbreak compared to those with a mandate. Of the 999 schools examined by the CDC, 191 reported outbreaks (two or more confirmed cases in a 14-day period seven or more days after school started). Among the 191, 113 didn’t have mask mandates and 20 others didn’t until two or more weeks after classes began.
The Daily Citizen did not verify all of the sources of the information Davis shared with the School Board because of time constraints.
Davis said from the information he has found, one of the biggest things schools need to do is bring fresh air into the buildings “to dilute the virus.”
“I would even say if you could when the weather is nice, let teachers have classes outdoor, getting fresh air, getting vitamin D, which we know is linked to whether we catch it or not,” he said.
Ionization machines also were mentioned by Davis. He said they could be put into all of the HVAC units. Test results on these, he said, “were very impressive.” According to the Environmental Protection Agency, HVAC filters and air cleaners “can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses in a building or small space” when properly used. However, “by itself, air cleaning or filtration is not enough to protect people from COVID-19.”
The audience applauded at the end of Davis’ speech.
Searcy Police Officer Tyler Lisenbee spoke after Davis. He said he is the father to a second-grader at Westside Elementary School and a foster father to a 2-year-old boy. He said he has been in the United States Air Force for 16 years and continues his service as a master sergeant in the Arkansas National Guard.
“It has been my job for all of my adult life to protect the rights of citizens of not only America, but to foreign countries I have deployed to, such as Afghanistan and Kuwait,” Lisenbee said. “I am a firm believer in an individual’s right to protect and decide what is best for his or her family. There is not a single member of the Searcy School District, or any other organization for that matter, that I trust to make medical decisions for my family.”
Lisenbee said he was not there to debate what the right choices are or any medical science behind the arguments. “I am here to give notice to this board that we, the parents of the children in your school district, are unhappy with the blanket policies that affect everyone.”
“If my family doctor advises against my children wearing masks or any vaccine, for whatever reason, that is not for anyone here to judge or correct for me,” he said. “The power to make these choices needs to be returned to the parents who elected you all to the positions you sit in.
“I am not saying that masks should be banned from schools, that is just another choice that takes the right decision making away from parents. Let the parents choose what is best for their children. I know one huge reason the decision was made to blanket the schools with a mask mandate was to remove liability from the schools in the event a bunch of kids get sick. This has never been discussed or enacted before, even when flu seasons have been at their worst and children were actually getting sick.”
Lisenbee said his goal Wednesday night was “to get the board to adopt a policy that restores power to the parents, while still covering any legal liability to the board.”
He said he is requesting that the board send a waiver form to parents as soon as possible that should allow parents to opt out of the current mask policy, with their signature.
“As I am sure it is coming in the near future, parents should also be allowed to opt out of having their children vaccinated for COVID using the same type of form,” Lisenbee said. “I am part of a growing group of parents that are fed up with being forced into mandates, without anyone taking into consideration the unique circumstances that affect children differently.
“This is not an issue that will go away and I do not have any intention of stopping my efforts until decisions are made that give parents the right of choice in medical circumstances. This is not a new idea, many schools in Arkansas have enabled these policies.”
Lisenbee thanked the school board for their time and consideration in this matter. He also received a round of applause after his speech.
Board President Dr. Brent Blakely thanked Davis and Lisenbee for going through the proper protocols to address the board. “We will take your information under advisement,” Blakely said.
