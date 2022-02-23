Two of the candidates who said they are running for White County judge officially filed for the office Tuesday, the first day of the 2022 primary election filing period.
The filing period opened at noon Tuesday and will run until noon March 1. Election day will be May 24.
With White County Judge Michael Lincoln is set to retire at the end of the year, his administrative assistant Lisa Brown and White County Historical Society President Shelly Wyatt Churchwell filed as Republicans for the four-year term.
Races also already have formed for other county positions. For circuit clerk, Karen Gossett, Sara Brown and Kathy Baker all filed as Republicans to replace Tami King, who also is retiring. And for sheriff, Phillip Miller will be running for re-election as a Republican and will be challenged in the primary by Bald Knob Police Chief Larry W. House. On Wednesday, Harding University criminology professor Sam Jeffrey joined them as a sheriff candidate.
Other candidates who announced their intentions to run may file before the deadline.
Running unopposed so far in the Republican primary are White County Clerk Carla Barnett, Tax Collector Beth Dorton, Treasurer Janet Hibbitts and Tax Assessor Gail Snyder. Deputy Coroner Matt Smith also filed as a Republican to replace David Powell, who has announced his retirement.
Filing for two-year justice of the peace terms, all as Republicans, were Michael Westergren for the District 1 seat now held by Horace Taylor, District 2 incumbent Bobby Burns, District 4 incumbent Allen King, District 5 incumbent Jimmy L. House, District 6 incumbent Shane Allen Sellers, District 7 incumbent David H. Freppon and District 9 incumbent Mike Cleveland. In District 10, Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson has filed as a Republican. Jeremy M. James also filed in this district as a Republican. District 10’s current JP is Bobby Quattlebaum. In District 12, incumbent Joel Pritchett has filed and in District 13, incumbent Sue Liles has filed.
Concerning constable filings, William Gray has filed as an independent for the Gum Springs Township. In Big Creek Township, Republicans Terry Ashley and Al Crandall have filed so far. Republicans Kyle Benson and Dusty Betts have filed for Cadron Township. Republican Brent Davis has filed for Cypert Township. In Dogwood Township, Republican Paul Barnett and Democrat Michael P. Watson have filed. Greg Meharg, a Republican, has filed for the Harrison Township position.
School board elections also will be held with five candidates filing Tuesday: Beebe Zone 1 incumbent Janet Hines as a Republican and Bennie Brock Jr. as an independent; Riverview School Board President Darren R. Gordon as an independent; and Rose Bud School Board incumbent Shawn Gorham. On Wednesday, incumbent Independent Michael Alton Liles filed for Zone 3 on the Searcy School Board.
