Two motorcycle accidents in different parts of White County occurred within an hour of each other Sunday, according to law enforcement officials, with one confirmed as a fatality.
The first accident Sunday happened around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Beebe-Capps Expressway and Sawmill Road, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
Jennifer Goforth, 44, of Searcy was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle that reportedly collided with a 2007 Nissan Murano driven by Markayla Brown, 18 of Higginson.
Wells said Goforth was first taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center and then med-flighted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock. He said that Goforth died Monday, and Police Chief Steve Hernandez said Wells had been informed of her death by UAMS after 11 a.m. Monday morning. Wells added that a member of the family as well as the Pulaski County coroner spoke with the criminal investigation division about the death. However, Goforth's son, Connor Fredieu, emailed The Daily Citizen later that evening to say that she was still alive.
The second accident happened at 6:47 p.m. on Arkansas Highway 5 north of El Paso. The investigating officer, Arkansas State Trooper Andrew Lay, wrote in his report that a 2000 Harley Davidson driven by 66-year-old Jackie D. Junior, 66, 0f El Paso was heading north on Highway 5 when he ran off the road to the right and hit an embankment. Junior was thrown off the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Lay listed the weather condition as clear and the road condition as dry.
There have been at least 4,000 motorcycle fatalities per year since 2004, according to statista.com, including more than 5,000 yearly from 2015-18, the most recent data available. Motorcycle accidents make up around 14 percent of all traffic fatalities.
Wells said when the springtime weather hits and it is a nice day, “it is an excuse to get out and ride,” for those who like riding motorcycles.
