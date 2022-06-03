Two White County residents are facing charges, including kidnapping, for reportedly attacking a teenager in March at a residence west of Judsonia.
Warrants were issued for Justin Gage Wilson, 19, of Searcy and Phillip Noah Winters, 21, of Bald Knob, along with Kimberly Lyann Jones, 41, of Garland, last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In addition to the class B felony kidnapping with accomplice, the three have been charged with class D felony battery in the second degree with accomplice.
Plea and arraignment for all three is set for Tuesday in White County Circuit Court. None of them was in custody in White County on Friday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows of the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spoke to the juvenile March 5 after he had been taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, where he “received several stitches and multiple staples for lacerations.”
The minor reportedly told the deputies that he “had gone to a home located off of Adler Creek,” where he was attacked by Wilson, Jones and Winter “when he walked through the door” of the Illa Street residence. “He was struck over the head with something hard, then all three of the assailants started hitting and kicking him reportedly,” he reportedly said.
Jones is accused by the juvenile of putting a gun to his head and threatening him. And after the attack, one of the men reportedly “put a knife to the juvenile’s back and walked him to the wood line near the home, then told him to ‘walk.’”
In addition to his other injuries, the juvenile’s right eye was “swelled shut [and] he had a deep laceration at his brow line and a broken nose,” Meadows wrote.
Jones, Wilson and Winters were developed as suspects and “positively identified” by the juvenile, she wrote.
When interviewed, Wilson reportedly “confirmed” that Jones “pretended to be her juvenile daughter to get the victim to come to the home that night.” He reportedly said they intended to “scare him” and not “hurt him as badly as they did,” and they did not know how young he was “until after they jumped him.”
“He admitted they all hit and kicked the victim numerous times,” Meadows wrote. “He added at one point he struck him over the head hard causing the head injury.”
Wilson claimed the gun pointed at the juvenile by Jones was actually a “knife shaped like a small pistol.” He also reportedly said that he was the one “who walked the juvenile to the woods and told him to walk until he saw the road.”
Jones reportedly said that although “it was her idea to lure the juvenile to her home,” Wilson “just started beating the kid and everything escalated from there.” She said she wore a mask “over the lower part of her face in hopes she wouldn’t be identified, Meadows wrote, hitting the alleged victim “a couple of times and holding the knife that looked like a gun to the victim’s head and threatening him.”
Winters reportedly said he held “a knife to the boy’s genital region,” telling him he would cut it off “if he tried to mess with his girlfriend again.”
Both Winters and Jones also said they were trying to scare the juvenile.
In a separate case, Kalee C. Griggs, 19, of Romance also has been charged with class D felony second-degree battery. No court date had been scheduled for Griggs on Friday, and she also was not in custody.
Griggs is accused of grabbing another female by the hair and “punching her in the head and face with a closed fist” after the two “exchanged words” March 19 in front of a residence on Ross Lane near Rose Bud. According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis, the alleged victim “was treated for a broken nose” suffered in the attack, which resulted in “serious physical injury.”
The alleged victim reportedly said she was “lured to the address” by an individual who lives on Ross Lane through messages on Instagram. She reportedly was “approached by two females in the roadway” while she was walking to the individual’s residence.
A Searcy 23-year-old also has been charged with class D felony second-degree battery, along with class D felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Scott Alexander Martin, who was not in custody Friday, is set to appear for plea and arraignment July 5.
According to the affidavit written by Central Arkansas Drug Task Force Agent Samuel Webb, he and Agent Paul Hofstad were at a residence on Academy Avenue on Feb. 7 for a home visit with a parolee, Heidi Jones. They reportedly found a “large quantity of methamphetamine” and placed Jones under arrest.
Jones’ son, Martin, then came into the room holding an ax in his right hand, Webb wrote. Hofstad reportedly told Martin to drop the ax but instead he raised it toward Hofstad, leading to a “physical altercation” between him and the agents.
Another agent, Josh Middleton, arrived and used his Taser on Martin,” who continued to fight with officers and physically resist arrest,” Webb wrote. After Martin was arrested, Webb was treated at the WCMC Emergency Room for “an abrasion to his right hand.”
