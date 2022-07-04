Two Searcy men officially have been charged with internet stalking of a child for an incident that reportedly started when one of them handed a note with a phone number on it to a teenager near Bald Knob public schools.
Warrants were issued last week for Cody Ray King, 26, and George Allen King Jr., 52, on the class B felony charge at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Both are scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning for plea and arraignment. Neither was in custody in White County on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Sgt. Brandon Brown of the Bald Knob Police Department, the teen’s father reported April 16 that his son had been “approached by an older White male who passed him a note.” The handwritten note included the phone number and reportedly said, “Hey sexy. Let’s have some fun.”
Video footage from the Bald Knob School District showed a gray vehicle passing through the intersection of Brown and Hickory streets three times, twice continuing on straight toward the red brick gym. The third time, a passenger got out and “approached the juvenile.” The passenger was identified as Cody King, while the phone number on the note was “an 86 percent” match to George King’s.
An officer started a text conversation using the phone number, portraying himself to be a juvenile. The person responding reportedly acknowledged that he believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old and asked him to send an unclothed “full body picture” by text. The conversation reportedly lasted seven hours, during which time, King “was trying to arrange a meeting with the undercover so they could perform ‘oral sex’ on each other.” (The affidavit does not clarify to which King it is referring.)
“Several attempts were made with the whereabouts the two individuals wanted to meet but Mr. King never went through with any of the proposed plans,” Brown wrote.
Officers found the vehicle in the video at the Holiday Inn Express in Searcy “during the time of the conversation,” went to the hotel and were told by the front desk that George King had checked into a room. However, no one was in the room when officers “attempted to make contact.”
“The officers went back to the meeting point,” Brown wrote, but “communication with the suspect was cut off via the suspect a short time later.”
The next day, Bald Knob police requested a warrant allowing it to place a GPS tracker on the vehicle, and it was signed by White County District Judge Mark Derrick. However, while officers were “attempting to equip the device” to the vehicle, they saw another vehicle with a license plate “registered to George King” and decided not to place the tracker.
Instead, they made contact with Cody King when room service knocked and he answered the door to the room checked into by George King. Cody King was detained, while George King was also in the room and was mirandized, according to the affidavit, before being detained after telling officers that they both “had sent messages.”
At the White County Sheriff’s Office, George King reportedly said he had “sent the messages to the suspected juvenile.” Cody King reportedly said he had “simply passed the note and knew of the messages.”
Also set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday is Tristian Delane Tims, 25. A warrant was issued last month for Tims on two counts of class D felony sexual assault in the fourth degree.
Tims remained in the White County Detention Center, which was given as his address, on Monday. He is accused of having “sexual contact and deviate sexual activity” with a juvenile “on more than one occasion.”
A witness reportedly was interviewed April 15 at the White County Sheriff’s Office and said that Tims “confessed to engaging in the sexual acts because he was ‘in love’ with” the juvenile. Screenshots of messages from Tims also showed him admitting to the sexual acts and telling the juvenile “he loved her, and no man-made law would ‘lock him away’ for it,” Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows wrote in the affidavit.
On April 18, Tims reportedly was interviewed at the sheriff’s office and admitted to the “deviate sexual activity” on more than one occasion, saying “he had tracked her location recently via SnapChat mapping and talked her into sneaking out to meet him again.”
Quentin Reed Lowery Jr., 20, of Judsonia also is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for plea and arraignment on a class C felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree.
Searcy Police Department Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit that Searcy police were called May 19 to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room for a report of child abuse involving a 3-month-old with an injury to “his left eye socket in addition to other visible marks to Juvenile 1 ‘s face, arms, chest and stomach.” The child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital “for further examination.”
The child was in the care of Lowery, who reportedly said that while he was preparing a bottle in the kitchen, he “heard two loud thuds.” He reportedly said the child was found by him in the bedroom face down on top of an air conditioning vent.
On May 23 at the police department, Lowery reportedly was shown photos of the child’s injuries, which included “a red, swollen-shut left eye, bruising along the left jawline, a red bump on the top right side of the head, scratch marks on the right bicep and red abrasions on the right side of the stomach area,” He “could not explain how the injuries occurred” from rolling off the bed, Samuel wrote. Lowery reportedly “provided a second statement outlining what may have happened.”
The next day, Lowery reportedly sent a message to Samuel from jail “stating he was ready to tell me what actually happened.” In his amended statement, Lowery reportedly wrote that he was holding the child and the bottle, but his knee slipped when he was trying to get on the bed, “causing him to lose his grip” on the child.
Lowery reportedly wrote that the child “hit the wall and then crashed onto the floor face-first landing on the air condition vent.”
On June 6, Samuel received a report on the child’s injuries from investigator Lorra Wicker of the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division. In it, Dr. Rachel Clingenpeel, a pediatric physician at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. found that the child’s injuries were “consistent with physical abuse.”
