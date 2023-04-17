Two Beebe residents died in automobile accidents in White County less than a week apart.

On Monday morning, Clarence Renaud, 79, of Beebe was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 67 South at the 44 mile marker. Renaud was driving a 2014 Nisaan north in the southbound lane at 9:16 a.m. when he struck a 2018 Dodge headed south, according to the fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.