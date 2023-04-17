Two Beebe residents died in automobile accidents in White County less than a week apart.
On Monday morning, Clarence Renaud, 79, of Beebe was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 67 South at the 44 mile marker. Renaud was driving a 2014 Nisaan north in the southbound lane at 9:16 a.m. when he struck a 2018 Dodge headed south, according to the fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
John Brandon, 66, and Lee Ann Stough 64, of Searcy, along with Leah Ruddell, 43, of Judsonia were injured in the crash and taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, Cpl. Jason L. Glisson wrote.
The other accident was last week in rural White County near the Prairie County line, John Cates, 58, of Beebe was traveling north on Cypress Lake Road in a 1994 Jeep Cherokee on April 11 when he crossed into White County and left the road to the right at Arkansas Highway 13. The Jeep then struck "two post signs" and continued through the grass. It reportedly overturned to the right and went into a small body of water, coming to a rest on its left side in the body of water.
Trooper Trace C. Vrooman listed the weather condition as clear and the road condition as dry.
Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.