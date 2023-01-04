A shooting at the McDonald’s on Race Avenue that resulted in the death of both men involved was among three shooting incidents Tuesday night in Searcy, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
Hernandez said that the McDonald’s shooting happened after shots were fired at two apartment complexes, but were unrelated.
The first incident occurred at the Dogwood Manor Apartments at 306 S. Charles St. around 8 p.m., Hernandez said. When officers arrived they found that two apartments in the same building had been struck by gunfire as well as two parked vehicles. A small white passenger car was witnessed leaving the scene.
Approximately 30 minutes later, officers responded to the second shots-fired call at The Ridge Apartments at 2001 Quality Drive, he said. When the officers arrived, they found that three apartments in the same building were struck as well as one parked vehicle. A small white passenger car also was seen leaving that scene.
It is believed that both of the apartment shootings are related, according to Hernandez. No suspects have been arrested but Hernandez told The Daily Citizen on Wednesday afternoon that the department is asking for the public’s help with locating a person of interest, 26-year-old Aaron Warren.
“If anyone knows his location, we ask that you contact the Searcy police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038,” Hernandez said. “You can remain anonymous, and we also ask that you do not approach Mr. Warren. Warren is not a suspect at this time, but is someone that we would like to speak to about the shootings. He is believed to possibly be in the Woodruff County area.”
While officers were on the scene of the second apartment shooting, Hernandez said the third shooting call came in to dispatch from the McDonald’s at 3515 E. Race Ave.
He said it was discovered that there was a dispute between two men, one 31 and the other 24. Both were injured as a result of gunfire and were taken by NorthStar EMS to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, where they later succumbed to their injuries. Hernandez said both bodies would be taken to the Arkansas Crime lab.
He said there also were several shots-fired calls throughout the night that were found to be “unfounded” by officers who were in the area or by other witnesses who did not hear any gunfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.