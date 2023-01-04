Aaron Warren

Warren

A shooting at the McDonald’s on Race Avenue that resulted in the death of both men involved was among three shooting incidents Tuesday night in Searcy, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.

Hernandez said that the McDonald’s shooting happened after shots were fired at two apartment complexes, but were unrelated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.