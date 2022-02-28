A Searcy teenager and North Little Rock man are facing charges for murder and rape threats reportedly made against a teenager through Snapchat.
Warrants were issued last week at the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s request charging Ariel Lashae Honey, 18, and Deonte Te’Marqual Smith, 35, with class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. Honey also was charged with class A misdemeanor harassing communications. Neither was in custody in White County on Monday and no court dates had been scheduled.
The social media threats were reported Dec. 15 by the mother of the teenaged girl, according to an affidavit written by Detective Kendall Samuel of the Searcy Police Department. Samuel was “officially assigned” the case the next day “for further investigation.”
She wrote that she obtained a copy of the Snapchat video, which showed Honey holding a gun in the hand and saying, “I will kill you.” In the affidavit for Smith, she wrote that the video showed him saying he was going to rape the teen.
According to the Pew Research Center, 59 percent of teenagers say they have been targeted by cyberbullying based on a survey conducted in 2018, while 16 percent of those were physical threats.
