An attack with a claw hammer outside the Bradford city limits that resulted in “life-threatening injuries” led to attempted murder charges being filed against two Bradford residents and a Melbourne man late last month.
Warrants were issued at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 24 for Kathy Lavern Ashburn, 56, of Bradford, Nathan Thomas Bell, 32, of Bradford and Johnny Mack Cox Jr., 44, of Melbourne. Bell and Cox were in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday. Ashburn and Cox were set for plea and arraignment today in White County Circuit Court. Bell is set to appear Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing on drug-related charges.
While all three were charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, with accomplice, a class A felony, Bell and Ashburn also were charged with class D felony tampering with physical evidence with accomplice and as habitual offenders.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the attack was reported April 25 by the alleged victim, who walked to a residence in Bradford afterward.
“He was observed to have serious head wounds and was transported by NorthStar EMS to Unity Health hospital in Searcy,” Biviano wrote. From there, he was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock “for additional treatment.” He was found to have “suffered life-threatening injuries in the form of multiple skull fractures, blood loss and other neurological complications.”
Before being taken to the hospital, the alleged victim reportedly said the name of his attackers were Nate and Johnny. Based on his statements and those of other witnesses, Bell, Cox and Ashburn were developed as suspects, Biviano wrote, and “it was also determined that a claw hammer was used during the attack,” matching the alleged victim’s wounds.
The suspects reportedly were found in Searcy with the help of the Searcy Police Department and “detained,” and voluntarily agreed to provide statements at the sheriff’s office.
Biviano wrote that Ashburn “was later arrested at her residence and interviewed.” She reportedly said she “drove her vehicle” to a “remote location” with the alleged victim in it, along with Bell and Cox. However, she reportedly said she did not see the attack.
“Although she provided detectives with false information during the initial interview, she later confirmed her involvement in traveling to a private residence in Searcy ... where she gave the homeowner critical evidence and requested the individual to destroy the items by burning them,” Biviano wrote. “Ashburn stated the reasons for her actions were due to Bell being her son.”
Bell reportedly “acknowledged” being “present during the incident” but claimed that Cox was the one who struck the alleged victim “with multiple blows to the front and back of his head.” He also reportedly “led investigators” to the residence “where it was found that Bell disposed of the hammer.”
Cox reportedly said that Bell was the attacker, and that he went with Bell and Ashburn to the Searcy residence “where Bell and Ashburn disposed of evidence.”
