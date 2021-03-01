Three Searcy businesses were broken into Saturday, leading to the arrest of a 23-year-old Searcy man and 26-year-old Kensett man, according to the Searcy Police Department.
Donald Lee Lester and Gunner Lee Smith remained in custody at the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon. They have been preliminarily charged with two counts of commercial burglary, one count of criminal attempt to commit commercial burglary, one count of felony theft of property, one count of misdemeanor theft of property, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said in a statement that at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Wilson’s Pawn and Sales on Pleasure Avenue for an alarm call. When they arrived, they found that a window had been shattered. The owner reviewed video surveillance and found two white men attempting to make entry into the business through the window.
Around 40 minutes later, officers responded to Guns Plus at 705 E. Race Ave. for another alarm call, Hernandez said. Officers searched the area and found two white men walking in the area of Beebe-Capps Expressway and South Main Street. Handguns were found on these suspects that belonged to Gun’s Plus, and it was found that they also had broken into Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant, located next to Gun’s Plus, and stole items, Hernandez said.
Hernandez said that all of the stolen items have been recovered.
Lester’s bonds are listed as $25,000 and $9,935. Smith’s bonds have been set at $25,000 amd $5,000.
