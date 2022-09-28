A truck that was reported stolen in 1998 was found Monday in Glaise Creek near Whirl Lake Bridge, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Seiders said the sheriff’s office was notified about the truck by a fisherman. “Deputy Elijah Cannon was dispatched to the scene and confirmed the vehicle’s presence and provided additional information to supervisors,” Seiders said. “The water level was very low and the roof of a vehicle was visible through the murky water. It was evident from what could be seen of the roof that the vehicle had been in the water quite some time.”

