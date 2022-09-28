A truck that was reported stolen in 1998 was found Monday in Glaise Creek near Whirl Lake Bridge, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Seiders said the sheriff’s office was notified about the truck by a fisherman. “Deputy Elijah Cannon was dispatched to the scene and confirmed the vehicle’s presence and provided additional information to supervisors,” Seiders said. “The water level was very low and the roof of a vehicle was visible through the murky water. It was evident from what could be seen of the roof that the vehicle had been in the water quite some time.”
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission had heavy equipment staged in the area for construction of a large water control structure that was scheduled to begin Tuesday in the Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area and would cut off access to the area, Seiders said, so divers were immediately dispatched from the sheriff’s office. Seiders, who is also a diver, responded to the location, as did Cpl. Kyle Williams.
“Cpl. Williams successfully attached chains to the vehicle and it was winched to shore,” Seiders said. “Further investigation on shore and records searches at the office reveal that the Ford Ranger had been reported stolen in 1998.”
He said the vehicle had been the longest-missing one he had ever been involved in recovering from a body of water.
“I would say like maybe every couple years we’ll go over to the White River – there’s a place where a road runs near the White – and we usually pull three or fours cars out of there that are reportedly stolen and people drive into the river over there to get out of their insurance or whatever,” Seiders said, “but they are all ones that have been missing for a year or so.
“We pulled one out of Bald Knob Lake maybe three years ago that had been missing for like four years, but no, that was by far the longest one I’ve ever seen that was missing.”
Asked if the owner who reported the truck stolen was found after the truck was brought to the surface, Seiders said that “the registered owner is Allstate [Insurance] because the truck was reported missing in 1998. So Allstate paid the claim, now Allstate owns the vehicle.”
“That being said, the original owner who filed the report with us is like 70-something years old and is coming up to the office to see the truck and was very excited to hear about it even though it’s not really his truck anymore,” he said.
Seiders said presumably the truck was dumped in the water somewhere between 1998 and 1999. “The tag on the truck had expired in 1995.”
