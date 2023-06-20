Security, rodent and rain problems with the doors at the Searcy senior center led to the Searcy City Council approving $14,919 being used to purchase replacements.
Deborah Dare, program director for the White County Aging Program, spoke to the council at its agenda meeting about the doors at the John E. Lightle Senior Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave., which is a city-owned building.
“We currently have three sets of double doors where you can have access and egress from the center,” Dare said. “All three are barely functional. The front doors are the ones right now that are working the best, and that’s where everyone has to unlock and lock to go out of the building.”
She said there are double doors on the west side of the building “where the awning problem is.”
“I’m going to leave and go back to the center, when I leave here and sweep rain out of the center through those doors,” she said. “That’s how bad they are.
“We have a rodent problem because there’s too big a gap, but the biggest problem that we’re having is that they [the doors] don’t lock and unlock properly so it’s security and being able to give our staff and our seniors immediate access and egress when they need to.”
She also brought up the kitchen door. “We have one exit out of the kitchen. It’a not functional at all and that’s a violation, it’s my understanding.”
Mayor Mat Faulkner asked Dare if the estimate from Staley Glass of Cabot was to correct all of these issues. She said, “That is to correct everything and it involves very little.”
Dare said City Engineer Mark Lane “had looked at” the problems “and we were trying to come up with a plan where we don’t have to do any reconstruction, just replace into the existing frames. That’s what this is.”
Faulkner said the city was trying to look into a grant program to help. “Of course grant processes take a long time but a lot of those funds are being used up for the generator project.”
Dare said the aging program has “run out of money” to use itself “and this is almost an urgent situation in that old building. It’s 30 years old now and the doors have never been replaced or upgraded and they are just very troublesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.