Front doors of Lightle Center 'work best'

The front doors at the John E. Lightle Senior Center are “working the best,” according to White County Aging Program Director Deborah Dare, “and that’s where everyone has to unlock and lock to go out of the building.” The Searcy City Council agreed last week to use almost $15,000 to purchase new doors for the center, a city-owned building, after Dare told the council about problems with security, rain and rodents caused by the 30-year-old doors.

Security, rodent and rain problems with the doors at the Searcy senior center led to the Searcy City Council approving $14,919 being used to purchase replacements.

Deborah Dare, program director for the White County Aging Program, spoke to the council at its agenda meeting about the doors at the John E. Lightle Senior Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave., which is a city-owned building.

