A 27-year-old Beebe man accused of fleeing from police after trying to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle on the side of the road on U.S. Highway 67 has been charged.
A warrant was issued recently for Giles Christopher Copeland at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on a class B felony charge of theft by receiving greater than $25,000 and two class C misdemeanors, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot. Copeland, who also is facing charges in other felony cases, was being held in the White County Detention Center on Monday. He is due in White County Circuit Court for a pre-trial hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 5.
According to an affidavit written by Investigator Kenneth Booth of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Jason Glisson with the Arkansas State Police stopped to aid a motorist May 15 at mile 35.5 of U.S. 67. Copeland, who was under the vehicle and appeared to be working on it, reportedly got up, walked toward a white Ford van that was parked off the interstate on a side road and fled.
Glisson reportedly walked up to the stranded vehicle and found a generator and Sawzall on the ground. Copeland reportedly had been in the process of cutting the catalytic converter off the abandoned vehicle.
The sheriff’s office was contacted and a White County deputy attempted to stop the van; however, Copeland led deputies on a pursuit into Griffithville, where he reportedly fled on foot and escaped. He was identified from video from Glisson’s patrol unit. The van he was driving, valued at $44,000, had been reported stolen out of Texas. He also was a suspect in another vehicle theft that took place in the same county.
Other felony charges previously filed against Copeland, with cases still open, include possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; breaking or entering; and second-degree domestic battering.
A warrant also has been issued for a 37-year-old Judsonia man on charges of theft by receiving more than $5,000 but less than $25,000, a class C felony, and fleeing on foot, a class C misdemeanor.
Jimmy Ray Goodwin was due in White County Circuit Court this morning for plea and arraignment.
In an affidavit, Booth wrote that White County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Arkansas Highway 36 East in West Point on July 23 for a report that two all-terrain vehicles had been stolen overnight. The first was a 2019 red Honda TRX 420 Rancher valued at $5,000, and the other was a green 2019 Honda TRX 420 Rancher, valued at $5,000. A set of ramps that were used to load the ATVs also was stolen.
On July 26, the friend of the owner of the ATVs advised that one was on Franklin Road and being driven by a juvenile. When Booth arrived, he wrote in his affidavit that the juvenile said he was staying at Goodwin’s residence. While Booth was talking to the juvenile, Goodwin reportedly drove by on an ATV on West Vinity Road and then turned around and came back.
Booth wrote that he stopped the ATV and then advised Goodwin to get off it and step away. Goodwin reportedly fled on foot into a wooded area. Both of the ATVs were confirmed to be the ones stolen. The stolen ramps reportedly were found in Goodwin’s front yard and his residence on Collier Cove in McRae. The distance was approximately 200 yards from where the ATVs were located.
Later the same day, Booth wrote that he learned a vehicle was going to pick up Goodwin near Campground Road. The vehicle reportedly was stopped and Goodwin was arrested without incident.
