Main Street Searcy received $5,000 in funding last week from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission for the second year in a row to help with Halloween.

Amy Burton, executive director of the Main Street Searcy, addressed the commission in the chamber of City Hall on Sept. 27 about the needs for Trick or Treat on the Square, which will be held Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

