Main Street Searcy received $5,000 in funding last week from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission for the second year in a row to help with Halloween.
Amy Burton, executive director of the Main Street Searcy, addressed the commission in the chamber of City Hall on Sept. 27 about the needs for Trick or Treat on the Square, which will be held Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
“As you know,” Burton said, “that event was actually started by the Downtown Merchants Association one year before Main Street started in 2005, so this is our 18th year to do this in partnership with the downtown merchants.”
Over the years as the price of treats such as candy has risen, Burton said it has gotten harder for businesses to participate in the event, where they line Spring Street at decorated tables to provide goodies for kids in costume.
“Ten years ago, we would have 30 local businesses handing out candy, but by the time they buy the candy for 3,500 kids, they’re easily putting in $300 to $500 out of pocket, and that has become increasingly tough,” she said. “It will cost even more for candy this year, so what we ask for is enough money to offset some of the costs of that so we are able to supplement as they [businesses] start running out [of candy].
“It also allows us to bring in other nonprofits and volunteer groups that can actually set up tables themselves that would not otherwise afford to be able to do that. They help us disburse candy, prizes, those types of things for the kids, and then, of course, we do yard signs. We print a lot of flyers and do some social media promotions.”
Burton said $500 also is used for digital marketing, “so there are quite a few advertising and promotional expenses with bringing kids from all over White County. And we’ve even had kids come in from Cabot and Rose Bud, Pangburn and even as far as McCrory and Augusta that are looking for safe trick or treating environments, so their families bring them in for that.”
Additionally, Burton said as funds are available, the organizers try to help the masonic lodge and Cornerstone Brother, which are 501(c)(3) nonprofits like Main Street Searcy that “provide hot dogs and drink for the kids, because Halloween is big doings and by the time you get your kids ready, a lot of kids miss dinner on that night.”
“Last year, we did more that 1,000 hot dogs and ran out in less than an hour and it’s a two-hour event, so we’re hoping to try to kind of be able to fund them a little bit more,” she said. “They seek donations themselves and were able to get 500 hot dogs, buns and drinks donated for them last year, and whatever we did not use for our expenses we also purchased hot dogs, buns and drinks for those kids as well.”
Burton also mentioned that several senior citizens attend Trick or Treat on the Square because they want to see all of the kids in costume. “They love Halloween but don’t feel comfortable turning on their porch light. Either they can’t afford to giveaway that much candy at their house or they don’t feel comfortable answering the door, so we get several people within the community that come just because they want to be a part of Halloween but they are not able to do it in their own home.”
