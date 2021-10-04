Main Street Searcy’s annual Halloween trick-or-treating event is returning to the streets this year, and the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is supporting it with $5,000 in tax revenue.
Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton told the commission last week that she originally requested $7,500 because “we thought we were going to have to do the Boo At The Drive-Thru,” which is what the event was changed to last year because of COVID-19, marking the first time in 15 years that the format for Trick or Treat on the Square was changed.
“However, it looks like based on the feedback that I’m getting from the community that they want our regular downtown trick or treat,” she said. “We have checked with Dr. [Roddy] Lochala at Unity Health and he is certain that we are safe to do that. It’s an outdoor event even though we’ve packed anywhere from 3,500 to 6,000 people into the downtown area, but we can spread out a little bit more if we needed.”
Having the traditional Trick or Treat on the Square, Burton said, Main Street Searcy could probably do the event for closer to $5,000. She said that amount will be spent to offset the loss from not having “full participation this year.”
According to feedback from those who have handed out candy in years past at the event, Burton said it is very easy for individuals, nonprofits, organizations and businesses to spend upward of $600 on candy. Then, she said, “they have to find the manpower to hand out candy.”
This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday night and she said her understanding is that the city wants to keep the trick or treating activities on that night, so it also would be the night for Trick or Treat on the Square. Burton said the event was started for the safety of the kids and she noted that law enforcement, including the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Searcy Police and Fire Departments will be present, along with NorthStar EMS personnel.
The hope is, Burton said, is that there will be 75 percent of participants from past years helping out again this year. She said it all depends on manpower since everyone is suffering with having enough people to work and it also depends on people’s budgets if they would be able to participate this year with items such as coupons, treats and giveaways for the kids.
If participation is low, Burton said Main Street Searcy will want to use the funds to supplement the event with candy so it will be worth the effort to hold it for all the kids in the county.
Main Street Searcy’s volunteers would man the trick or treat tables and decorate them and hand out the candy, Burton said.
Burton stressed that with $5,000, the A&P Commission would be the presenting sponsor of the event and Main Street Searcy would list anyone either donating candy or items or anyone willing to hand out candy as a participating sponsor as well.
Traditionally, the Trick or Treat on the Square hours are 5-7 p.m., but Burton said since there are a lot of active churchgoers, the start time will be at 4 p.m. this year.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Burton asked about food trucks, and she said there will be one nonprofit organization from an area church cooking hot dogs and giving them away to the kids. She said this organization raises scholarships for teenagers in the church.
