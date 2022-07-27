Trial dates have been set in the misdemeanor appeals of a Beebe School District administrator and her husband found guilty in May of violating the city’s social hosting ordinance.

Brandy Rochelle Dillin and Mickey Lee Dillin were scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday in White County Circuit Court, a little over two weeks after their son, Brandon Khalil Dillin, was given 10 years in prison for multiple crimes, including maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

