Trial dates have been set in the misdemeanor appeals of a Beebe School District administrator and her husband found guilty in May of violating the city’s social hosting ordinance.
Brandy Rochelle Dillin and Mickey Lee Dillin were scheduled for plea and arraignment Tuesday in White County Circuit Court, a little over two weeks after their son, Brandon Khalil Dillin, was given 10 years in prison for multiple crimes, including maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone.
Plea and arraignment for Brandy Rochelle Dillin, the school district’s special programs director, was continued, while a pre-trial hearing was set for Aug. 30 and a jury trial scheduled to start Sept. 12. Mickey Lee Dillin has a pre-trial hearing Oct. 25 and trial set to begin Nov. 7.
The Dillins’ appeals were filed May 27 after specially appointed Judge Chaney Taylor delivered his verdict in the four-year-long White County District Court-Beebe Division case. Chaney, a retired Independence County district judge, wrote that the Dilliins had violated the Beebe ordinance on hosting or permitting “a gathering where minors consume alcohol” and sentenced them to pay $550 in fines and costs for the class C misdemeanor. They were found not guilty of violating the state’s social hosting statute.
The Dillins were arrested and charged, along with Brandon Dillin, in May 2018 based on an alleged May 11 graduation party at their residence that reportedly included underage drinking and marijuana use by teenagers. In addition to the class C misdemeanors, Mickey and Brandy Dillin also had been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but that charge was dismissed.
Although the charges against Brandon Dillin, now 22, in that case also were nolle prossed because of speedy trial requirements, he pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court on July 11 in a negotiated deal to class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony second-degree battery; class A misdemeanor third-degree domestic battering (habitual offender); class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; and the class B felony drug premises charge.
He was sentenced to three years each in the Arkansas Department of Correction on the second-degree battery and aggravated assault charges, seven years each for the two possession charges and three years for probation revocation from a December 2018 conviction on drug-related charges, to run concurrent with 10 years for maintaining a drug premises.
The drug premises charge resulted from a Dec. 26, 2021, “probation home visit” at a camper trailer on Beech Street where Dillin was living. The camper was located “approximately 580 feet from First Impressions Childcare and Preschool.”
Central Arkansas Drug Task Force Investigator Paul Hofstad wrote in the affidavit that when officers arrived at the camper, Dillin “was in the yard and immediately went behind the camper. It was apparent by Dillin’s body movements that he was attempting to hide or conceal something.”
A purple Crown Royal bag found on the ground behind the camper contained “a small bag of suspected methamphetamine, a quart-size bag of marijuana, digital scales, baggies and a meth pipe,” Hofstad wrote. A pill bottle with suspected meth also was found in a storage compartment on the outside of the camper.
“Prior to this date, two controlled buys of methamphetamine were made from Dillin by Beebe Police Department,” Hofstad wrote.
A month before the December 2021 drug incident, Beebe officers went to a residence on Illinois Street where there were “numerous people in the front yard” and an alleged victim reportedly said that Dillin “had pulled a razor and threatened him with it.”
Officer Jimmy Williamson wrote that when he arrived, Dillin “was pacing around the yard yelling and cursing back at other family members,” so he attempted to separate them “in attempts to de-escalate the situation.” Dillin reportedly was placed in the back of Williamson’s patrol vehicle after being checked for weapons.
“Numerous family members could be heard saying that Brandon Dillin threw the razor blade in the brush next to the house,” Williamson wrote.
Brandy Dillin reportedly had called in the disturbance and said that while her son was arguing with the alleged victim, she saw him with the razor blade, “holding it in a threatening manner” and threatening to cut the alleged victim. She also reportedly said that Brandon Dillin had fired a handgun at Mickey Dillin hours earlier, and asked that his vehicle be searched for a firearm. No firearm was found.
The alleged victim reportedly said the confrontation started when Brandon Dillin came to the residence demanding his son, whom Brandy Dillin has legal guardianship of. When his demand was refused, he reportedly began cursing and tried to force his way into the residence. The alleged victim reportedly said he approached Brandon Dillin and asked him to leave, but Dillin tried to “push past him at the door.” Dillin reportedly pulled the razor blade out of his pocket and made his threat when the alleged victim tried to stop him.
The alleged victim reportedly said Dillin also “kept threatening to shoot him” even though he did not see a gun.
A witness who refused to bring Dillin his child reportedly said she told him no while they were outside because the child did not have shoes on and it was cold outside. However, he “cursed her and followed her to the house demanding the child.” She reportedly said that when the alleged victim approached Dillin, Dillin pushed him and they began to fight.
The battery charges were from an incident this April.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Jeremy Bokker with the Beebe Police Department, video footage from the McDonald’s in Beebe showed Dillin in an altercation April 24 with a woman, who pushed him. Dillin then reportedly grabbed her by the head and threw her onto the ground. He then reportedly picked her up by the hair. The altercation ended when “bystanders interjected and called law enforcement,” and Dillin left in his vehicle, Bokker wrote.
Around three hours later, Beebe police were called to a residence on Meadows Drive where they found an individual “bleeding from his head and arms.” Dillin reportedly went to the residence and demanded that the same woman “leave with him,” getting into a “verbal altercation with the residents.”
While the individual who was hurt was attempting to keep the woman from leaving with Dillin by speaking with them “through the driver’s said window of Dillin’s vehicle,” Bokker wrote, Dillin backed up and then “accelerated at a high rate of speed,” dragging the individual. The alleged victim was “able to release himself” after approximately a quarter of a mile. He was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.