Getting to nonprofits that are distributing food to the hungry is an issue for some who would be considered food insecure in White County.
“Transportation has been a problem for a while,” said Mike Phifer of Mission Machine, a nonprofit that helps the homeless.
Phifer said possible solutions have been brought up before, but he thinks they just kind of died out.
“I think Arkansas Area on Aging had thought about doing a public transportation thing before, and I guess that kind of fell through,” he said. “I never did hear anything else about it.”
He said at one time he heard on a nonprofit that was starting up and was going to do transportation for the homeless but that kind of died out also.
“There is a huge need for it,” Phifer said, mentioning those who live in government housing who could use help with transportation.
“With us and our meal train, the way it works is, we delivery our meals to them in a van on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights if they call us,” he said. “I have had people call me to tell me they need food and I am quick to tell them we are not a food pantry. There are plenty of food pantries in town and I will let them know which ones are available. There have been situations where we went out right then and bought a few groceries for them to last them until they could make it to the food pantry.”
First United Methodist Church in Searcy “has been a huge help to us,” Phifer said. “They do our Monday night meal and our Tuesday night meal and they have done it quite a few years for us and they are very loyal and dedicated to doing it. We have had churches around Thanksgiving time make food for us. On Thursday night, it is open to the public. Anybody can make a meal for us. We have had churches like General Baptist in Searcy make food for us as well.”
Phifer said the Mission Machine van goes to the churches or homes of individuals who have cooked for them and picks up the food to bring to the homeless. He said the nonprofit feeds anywhere from “15 to 20 folks” per night on its meal train.
Usually on Friday, Phifer said he is asked by the churches for a count on how many people it will be needing to feed. He said Mission Mission takes the meals to its clinic, camp and delivers meals to the homeless in town.
In communicating with the homeless, Pfizer said “transportation is a big thing.”
Phifer said the public can get involved by helping out with the meal train. and information about it is on their Mission Machine Facebook page. “People can dedicate a Thursday night for making food for us or doing a supplemental meal for us. That is huge. The nights people aren’t signed up, we go out of our own pocket and provide food for that night, so that is a great way to volunteer and it helps us out a lot too with the people we are serving.”
Phifer, who said he was once homeless, calls the work he and others do at Mission Machine, a “special calling.” He said he knows exactly how it is to not have a place to sleep and the feeling of not knowing what you are going to have to eat that night.
“It is a special feeling for me because I know it doesn’t have to stay that way for folks,” Phifer said. “I know that people can overcome a lot of diversity and they can pull ahead. I am a very blessed person and I feel that everybody’s got a mission in life and this happens to be mine.”
Phifer has been with Mission Machine since 2014. He took a year off in 2018 and then he came back in 2019.
Charles Raley, who handles the His House ministry for College Church of Christ, said he hasn’t seen transportation being a problem for those who come to the church’s food pantry.
“Normally two or three families will come together,” Raley said. “We service people who are just here in White County. You have to limit it to that. It seems like everyone has some type of transportation to operate there.”
However, Phyllis Nichols of Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness USA in Searcy said transportation is definitely a problem for those needing to come get their food from its pantry.
“That is something we have discussed, getting a van, but it is kind of on the back-burner for now since the church fire [in March],” Nichols said. “Our membership has been great in getting food out to our senior citizens, with the porch drop-offs. We divided that duty to membership. Transportation is definitely an issue and that is why I needed to get back into the neighborhood to distribute. We are right in the middle of the housing project. In that area, traffic is definitely an issue and is definitely a reason we need to operate there.”
Pastor Robert Underwood of New Horizons International also said transportation is an issue when it comes to getting food at its food bank.
“When our volunteers slowed down probably about two or three years ago, we were delivering to about 300 families and volunteers became the biggest issue we had because people get involved – and this is ongoing, it can become a tiring job too for those people who are really there all the time,” Underwood said. “I think transportation would be a big plus to some of the people who can’t get here and there are those that tell us they don’t have family, they don’t have friends but we try to figure out, but as a rule we say we don’t deliver. It’s because of volunteers.”
Scott Warrington of Good Samaritan Center said volunteers there don’t have the means to get out and deliver food but they do have a lot of families who come together in the same cars.
“They help each other,” Warrington said. “They will tell their neighbors they are coming. Sometimes even if they have a note from a neighbor, saying they are not able to get out, we go on and help them.
“We are not having to keep up with as much paperwork as we did. We got a good number of grants. We usually get maybe one or two a year but last year because of COVID, we got several from the United Way of White County. We got several grants from the Arkansas Foodbank because we stayed open. They gave grants to help the food banks that stayed open.”
