The affidavit in the human trafficking case against the owner/manager of the Briarwood Apartments includes seven witnesses alleging that 72-year-old Thomas Ray Kelso was “exploiting female residents into performing sex acts to keep their power on, pay the rent or for illegal narcotics.”
On Tuesday, Kelso remained in the White County Detention Center, where he has been held on a $700,000 bond since his April 18 arrest. He is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on July 11 for plea and arraignment.
A warrant was issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office officially charging Kelso with class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; three counts of class A felony trafficking of persons; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; and two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree.
Kelso’s arrest followed an investigation that Searcy police and the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force opened after receiving complaints about drug activity and human trafficking at the apartments, Police Chief Steve Hernandez said in April.
Search warrants were obtained for his residence, office and storage apartment and executed “at multiple addresses belonging to Kelso by CADTF with assistance from the Searcy Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas Community Corrections Intensive Supervision Program,” Hernandez said.
“During the search, multiple firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, paraphernalia and numerous electronic devices were located and seized,” he said.
The affidavit, written by Searcy Police Department Agent Laurel Sexton and publicly available after the June 15 warrant was issued, details the reasons for the charges. It shows that the search warrants executed at 303 and 305 N. Spruce St. and Apts. 1 and 9 at 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway netted “approximately 10 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, two loaded syringes, two blue M30 fentanyl-laced pills, digital scales, used and unused syringes, multiple shotguns, ammunition and two handguns.”
The investigation began that month, Sexton wrote, after CADTF agents “received information” that Kelso was distributing meth “from multiple locations at the Briarwood Apartment Complex.”
Sexton wrote that a “confidential witness” told her Kelso “was selling drugs and exploiting female residents.”
The first witness, interviewed April 11, reportedly said that she was told by Kelso “she could give payment for her rent by performing oral sex.” She also reportedly said that she knew of other women “who have been given methamphetamine- and/or fentanyl-laced pills by Kelso in exchange for performing sexual acts on him.” Kelso reportedly approached the witness several times “asking to exchange rent for oral sex.”
On April 17, a second witness reportedly told police that “Kelso had her recruit women for him.” She “provided a list of women that Kelso exploited for sexual favors in her presence,” Sexton wrote.
Witness No. 2 also reportedly said Kelso took women to his offices at North Spruce Street and the Briarwood Apartments for sex, and “she witnessed them perform sexual acts on him.” She said she had taken women to Apt. 9, used as “a storage area for tools,” to perform sexual acts.
Another witness April 17 reportedly said “Kelso exploited her” when she was homeless “by giving her an apartment to live in at Briarwood Apartments and told her that she could perform oral sex on him in lieu of rent.”
A fourth witness reportedly said the next day that “she asked Kelso for a job to help pay rent. After working for him for a short time, she reportedly said, “she was given a blue M30 pill,” passed out and “woke up to Kelso’s hand rubbing” her private area. She reportedly said that the contact “was unwanted.”
A fifth witness April 20 reportedly told police she was addicted to fentanyl and Kelso gave her pills as payment for helping him move out of his Belle Meade residence. She reportedly said she “nodded out” after taking the pills and woke up while “Kelso had his hand down her pants rubbing” her private area. She reportedly said it happened twice, and Kelso also “held her at this house and would not allow her to leave.”
“She said he kept feeding her fentanyl,” Sexton wrote.
Another witness that day said the second witness had “to have sex with Kelso and be at his beck and call for sex in order to pay her rent.” He also reportedly mentioned an older woman “who has to be on oxygen because she is very sick,” saying that when he walked into her apartment to visit, he saw her “performing oral sex on Kelso and she appeared distressed.”
The older woman reportedly told police, also on April 20, that she had been living at the Beebe-Capps apartments for about six years, and Kelso “turned off the power to her apartment” about three months earlier. He reportedly told her “you can have power if you learn to play ball.” The woman, who reportedly has an autoimmune disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, reportedly “performed oral sex on Kelso on a couple of occasions because she didn’t want her or her family to be homeless.”
A related warrant also was issued last week for Lori L. Leavell, 58, of Beebe on charges of class A felony trafficking of person with accomplice, two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree with accomplice, class C felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Leavell also remained in the White County jail Tuesday, on a $300,000 bond, and is scheduled for plea and arraignment July 11.
CADTF Agent James Cavin wrote in the affidavit that Leavell told Sexton that she had “assisted” Kelso “in recruiting women to trade sexual acts for rent, utilities or drugs.”
One alleged victim of sexual assault by Kelso reportedly said April 18 that Leavell provided her with the fentanyl that caused her to pass out before she woke up to Kelso touching her private area. “The victim further stated that Leavell told her to not reject Kelso,” Cavin wrote.
Leavell was arrested at the Briarwood Apartments on April 19 and “a blue circular pill stamped ‘M30’” was found in her bag. She reportedly admitted that it was a fentanyl-laced pill and belonged to her.
Another of the witnesses who reportedly said she took fentanyl and “nodded out” to wake up to Kelso touching her private area reportedly also said the pills were given to her by Leavell.
Last week, the Searcy City Council voted to declare the remainder of the Briarwood Apartments a public nuisance. The council had declared Building 4 a public nuisance in March and it has since been shuttered.
It was revealed at the public hearing for the property that it was under contract with a new owner, with closing set for July 12 or 13.
