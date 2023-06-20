Lori L. Leavell

Leavell

The affidavit in the human trafficking case against the owner/manager of the Briarwood Apartments includes seven witnesses alleging that 72-year-old Thomas Ray Kelso was “exploiting female residents into performing sex acts to keep their power on, pay the rent or for illegal narcotics.”

On Tuesday, Kelso remained in the White County Detention Center, where he has been held on a $700,000 bond since his April 18 arrest. He is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on July 11 for plea and arraignment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.