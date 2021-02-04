Attendance at the city’s town-hall meetings this week picked up some, after a “dismal showing” last week, with early voting also starting for Tuesday’s special election concerning making Searcy’s eight-year, 1-percent tax permanent and allowing the city to issue up to $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds for major improvements at the Searcy Sports Complex.
On Monday and Tuesday, the city held four town-hall meetings (two each night) at the Carmichael Community Center to present information and answer questions about the two ballot measures. Four meetings also were held last week, but only nine total community members attended.
“There was approximately 25 people at the first one [this] Monday night,” Mayor Kyle Osborne said. “There was six or seven at the second one.” Tuesday’s meeting counts were eight community members at first one and zero at the second.
Osborne said he thinks residents were tired of reading all the negativity concerning the issues on Facebook and decided to come out. He said there were several “pro-city” community members at the meetings and a few who “were adamantly opposed” to the ballot issues.
“No matter what the answer would be, they would still oppose it [the ballot issues],” Osborne said.
Through Wednesday, 266 Searcy voters had cast ballots during early voting, which started Tuesday at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 2400 Old Landing Road, according to Tara McKnight, the White County election coordinator.
The hours to early vote are from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Monday. Election Day voting Tuesday will be from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center (Ward 3), Downtown Church of Christ (Ward 1), West Race Baptist Church (Ward 2) and First Assembly of God Church (Ward 4).
“There will be a slightly larger turnout than normal – when I say normal I am talking about a special election turnout – so this is intense, this is exciting,” Osborne said. “I just hope and pray the majority of the people understand, this is for the progress of Searcy and this is for the kids that want to play ball and it’s for the quality of life for our community, and they show up and vote yes for both.”
He said those who have questions about the issues don’t have to seek out answers on social media, but are “welcome to call City Hall. You are welcome to email your alderman. You can go on to the Searcy website and get each alderman’s email address and my email address and you can email questions and we will do everything we can to answer your questions as honestly as we can so you can make informed decisions when you go to vote.”
Osborne said when city officials asked voters to pass the eight-year, 1-cent sales and use tax in 2014, “the reason for that was to show the voters ‘give us eight years to show you what we can do with tax revenues.’ All we needed was eight years because you know how the sentiment is, everyone is opposed to taxes. All we need was eight years to show the voters how frugal we could be with tax revenues and we would do what we told you we were going to do with those funds. We feel confident that we have done that.”
“Skip forward to now, you take a community of 24,000 people, you can’t run it on what little revenues we have coming in from our half-cent sales tax and from the little bit we get from the county sales tax,” he said. “It takes more than that. We have a 16 million-dollar budget and by doing away with the 1-percent rate, we would lose $6.5 million dollars a year.
“When you take 6.5 million dollars a year out of a $16 million-dollar budget, it is kind of like I said last night [Monday], ‘Do the math, what will we lose?’ I am not trying to scare anyone, intimidate anyone, by all means I am not trying to do that. Realistically, if you cut that percentage of funds from your salary, how would you pay your bills and continue the quality of life that you are accustomed to? You would have to sit down and visit every dollar you spend, which is where we are at.
“It takes money to run a city this size and people have to understand we have done everything in our power to show you that we do not waste tax revenue and now we are asking if you want to continue the quality of life that you are accustomed to and allow the city to provide you the services you are accustomed to, you would vote yes for this tax.”
He said if renewing the tax isn’t passed, “there will be some drastic cuts. I am not trying to intimidate anyone, I am just giving you the facts. The math is there would be cuts. That would require a meeting of the City Council and for us to sit down and try decide where we can cut and continue to keep our citizens safe.”
Osborne said he gets calls about what residents are reading about on Facebook, like “’is it true we are going to lose half of the police department? Is it true that you are building a water park on top of the old landfill out by the old VFW?’ This list goes on and on and one of the most ridiculous rumors and negativity I have ever witnessed in my life just to try to get this thing defeated.”
Osborne said there are those who are “anti-everything.” He said they are anti-city, and will load up and go to another community outside White County “because they think they are saving a quarter of a percent in a sales tax yet they live in this community, they go to school in this community and participate in sports in this community, but they are so anti-tax that in their own mind they can save a quarter by going outside White County to shop.”
“It just boggles my mind that they support these other communities, which I am sure the other communities appreciate that support and sales revenue, but if they only understood what they were doing to their very own community and the small businesses, the restaurants, the retail stores,” he said. “It takes those revenues outside our community and cuts down on the services we can provide right here in White County, in Searcy.”
Osborne said he encourages residents to go online and check the tax rates of other communities.
“One and a half-cent is not what they have in those other communities,” he said.”Most of them are at least 2 percent; several of them are higher than that. You will have one naysers say, ‘Well, I can go to Cabot or I can go to Batesville or I can go to Little Rock and buy that TV or whatever and it is cheaper because the tax rate is lower. I say bull. If you want to load up and drive to Little Rock and pay 9 1/2 percent instead of 9.75, that tells me you just wanted to go out for a drive anyway.”
(Little Rock currently charges 1.5 percent in sales tax for a total rate of 9 percent; Searcy charges 1.5 percent for a total rate of 9.75 percent. The difference is the county rate – Pulaski County charges 1 percent, while White County has a 1.75 percent tax rate. The state charges 6.5 percent.)
Since taking office two years ago, Osborne said he hasn’t had a single person call him to say Searcy’s tax rate is too high or to ask him if they could look at a budget.
“Before the town-hall meetings, no one every questioned the budget, they relied on the council and the news media to get that information out to them and they were fine with it,” he said. “This is Searcy. We love Searcy and we choose to live in the community. There is a reason; it is a small, safe, close-knit community. We all love living here.
“Our tax rate is not too high when you look at other communities our size. We are below most. I have no control over what county sales taxes are and what state sales taxes are ,but when you compare our sales tax to other communities our size, our rate is lower than most.”
Searcy City Councilman Rodger Cargile said he has researched numbers concerning city tax rates in Arkansas and said the average sales tax for the top 30 cities in the state is 1.85 percent. He said the top 10 cities in White County that collect a tax are Rose Bud 2 percent, Bradford 2 percent, Bald Knob 1.5 percent, Searcy 1.5 percent, Beebe 1 percent, Judsonia 1 percent, Pangburn 1 percent, Higginson 1 percent and McRae 1 percent.
Cargile said only five cities out of 323 in the state have a half-cent tax rate, and none with a population of more than 1,616 (Marshall).
He said Conway’s tax rate is 2.25 percent, Cabot’s is 2, North Little Rock’s is 2.2, Benton’s is 2.5, Sherwood’s is 2, Bryant’s is 3, Jacksonville’s is at 2, Maumelle’s is 2 and Batesville’s is at 2.
Osborne also commented Tuesday on Higginson Mayor Randell Homsley posting negatively on Facebook about the ballot issues.
“I don’t know what Randell Homsley is doing getting involved in our business,” he said. “He is the mayor of Higginson, surely to God he understands the importance of tax revenues and us trying to make things better. I am absolutely dumbfounded that Randell Homsley would get involved in Searcy’s business.”
