Three-hundred, thirty-two students were sent to the campus ARcare clinic that opened in 2020 at the Rose Bud School District during the 2022-23 school year, according to district nurse Jeannie Cook, but the total number of visits to the nurse’s office for the school year was 7,822.

“That’s a lot, and I’m sure I didn’t get all of them documented,” Cook told the Rose Bud School Board, adding that the numbers do not include the times students came into the office with dirty shoes and shirts and have needed a change of pants. Cook said students were sent back to class 3,607 times.

