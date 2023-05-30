Three-hundred, thirty-two students were sent to the campus ARcare clinic that opened in 2020 at the Rose Bud School District during the 2022-23 school year, according to district nurse Jeannie Cook, but the total number of visits to the nurse’s office for the school year was 7,822.
“That’s a lot, and I’m sure I didn’t get all of them documented,” Cook told the Rose Bud School Board, adding that the numbers do not include the times students came into the office with dirty shoes and shirts and have needed a change of pants. Cook said students were sent back to class 3,607 times.
She said as far as the number of students per campus who have come through the nurse’s office this year, “we’re still running over 3,000 a year” at the high school, while “the elementary has dropped to 1,954, close to 2,000.”
She said prescription medications that she dispenses are not including in those high school or elementary numbers. “That is by themself ... 2,757, which makes a total of everybody that has run through the office, a total of 7,822.
Cook said her office did 410 vision and hearing screenings this year, while 83 students participated in the immunization clinic and 120 students participated in the flu clinic.
The percent of students sent to the ARcare clinic compared to those who visited the nurse’s office was 4.12 percent.
The ARcare clinic, which is located by elementary drop-off, was added at the district with grant funding from the Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas Department of Health and Medicaid in School. The grant total was $540,000 and the district received it on its third try, according to then-Superintendent Luke Lovins.
At the time of its opening, Rose Bud Mayor Shawn Gorham, who is a member of the School Board, said the clinic is “completely awesome. It started a little over three years ago when Dr, Chris Nail, who is now in Beebe, advised the board of the opportunity that was out there for the clinic and he thought we could get it. We knew it was a no-brainer and gave him our full support.”
At the time the clinic was preparing to be opened, Cook said the community had a doctor’s office but it closed. The clinic makes its home in a renovated past maintenance building.
