The total assessed value of property in White County has increased 14 percent in the “five-year cycle” that started in 2017, according to Josh Cantrell, one of the owners of Total Assessment Solutions Corp.
Cantrell said in a presentation last month that the taxable assessed value has increased 12 percent.
Each year, his company deals with new construction from January through March, adding all the new properties or taking off any properties that may have been destroyed or torn down.
New construction that has been added in this cycle totals more $315 million, due to new property being added to the tax base, according to Cantrell and Alvin Taggart, a reappraisal manager. They work closely with the White County Assessor’s Office.
In 2017, the amount of new construction added was $68 million, In 2018, it was $61 million; 2019 $79 million; 2020 $50 million; and this year was at $57 million.
Concerning increase by type during this cycle, he said commercial property improved by 4.5 percent, vacant property up by 9 percent and residential up 12 percent.
On July 16, Cantrell said 27,000 notices, indicating an increase in value, were mailed out. “About 57 percent of the county saw an increase in their market value. If your value stayed the same or decreased, you will not receive a notice on that piece of property.”
Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton, White County School District Superintendent Dean Stanley, Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart and Pangburn School District Superintendent David Rolland were all in attendance at the meeting.
A chart handed out covering assessment increases by school districts showed Riverview having an increase of 9 percent. White County Central’s was up by 13 percent. Searcy’s was up by 8 percent. Pangburn’s was up 15 percent. Beebe’s was up 12 percent. Bald Knob saw a 12 percent increase. Bradford’s increase was 12 percent. Rose Bud was up 16 percent. Midland’s was up by 32 percent. Mount Vernon’s was up by 29 percent.
Looking at those numbers, Cantrell said the fact that Midland’s was up 32 percent was not showing that that was the largest growth spot in the county because it has a smaller portion of the tax base.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln said if residents are not happy with their assessments there is recourse through taking the issue to the equalization board, where could take their case. If they are still not happy, they can appeal to the county judge, would could hear their case in county court. With evidence supplied by TASC and the landowner, the county judge could rule that the assessment is correct or can rule it be lowered or raised.
Residents are asked to call TASC first to see if they can work out their assessment issue. If not, they can contact the county clerk’s office.
Starting next year, White County will go into another five-year cycle, according to Cantrell.
